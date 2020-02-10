Seth Megginson takes first look at 2020 NCAA Tournament Bracketology

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

1. Baylor 2. Gonzaga 3. Kansas 4. San Diego State

1. Baylor V 16. Prairie View A&M/ North Carolina A&T (Omaha NE)

8. Rutgers V 9. USC (Omaha NE)

5. Kentucky V 12. Vermont (Spokane WA)

4. Michigan State V 13. Furman (Spokane WA)

6. Colorado V 11. Northern Iowa (Tampa FL)

3. Florida State V 14. Arkansas Little Rock (Tampa FL)

7. Illinois V 10. Florida (Albany NY)

2. Seton Hall V 15. Hofstra (Albany NY)

1. San Diego State V 16. UC Irvine (Sacramento CA)

8. Ohio State V 9. Wichita State (Sacramento CA)

5. Arizona V 12. Liberty (Albany NY)

4. Villanova V 13. Winthrop (Albany NY)

6. Iowa V 11. Oklahoma/VCU (Tampa FL)

3. Auburn V 14. North Texas (Tampa FL)

7. BYU V 10. Purdue (Greensboro NC)

2. Duke V 15. South Dakota State (Greensboro NC)

1. Gonzaga V 16. Robert Morris/Rider (Spokane WA)

8. Wisconsin V 9. Rhode Island (Spokane WA)

5. Penn State V 12. Yale (St. Louis MO)

4. Butler V 13. Stephan F Austin (St. Louis MO)

6. Marquette V 11. Stanford (Cleveland OH)

3. West Virginia V 14. Colgate (Cleveland OH)

7. Houston V 10. Indiana (St. Louis MO)

2. Louisville V 15. Murray State (St. Louis MO)

1. Kansas V 16. Montana (Omaha NE)

8. St. Mary’s (CA) V 9. Michigan (Omaha NE)

5. LSU V 12. UVA/Memphis (Sacramento CA)

4. Oregon V 13. New Mexico State (Sacramento CA)

6. Creighton V 11. Mississippi State (Greensboro NC)

3. Maryland V 14. Wright State (Greensboro NC)

7. Texas Tech V 10. Xavier (Cleveland OH)

2. Dayton V 15. Bowling Green (Cleveland OH)

Oklahoma

VCU

UVA

Memphis

Cincinnati

Utah State

Minnesota

NC State

Compiled by Seth Megginson

