Sedlock earns fourth win as Norfolk Tides take series lead over Jumbo Shrimp
The Norfolk Tides (41-42) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (44-39), 5-1, Saturday night at 121 Financial Ballpark. The Tides now lead the series, 3-2, and look to clinch the series tomorrow night. That win would bring the Tides to a .500 record before returning home Tuesday to face the Worcester Red Sox.
Neither team scored through the first four innings. Max Meyer of Jacksonville retired 10 batters in a row into the fifth inning, but fell apart from there. He walked three straight batters before being relieved by Jordan Holloway. Jordan Westburg came through with the two-run single, putting the Tides up 2-0.
Cody Sedlock had a great start for Norfolk himself. He didn’t allow a run until the fifth inning when he gave up an RBI groundout. That would be all for Sedlock, who ended up earning his fourth win of the season. He only allowed that one run, giving up three hits and three walks whiles striking out three. He threw 76 pitches with 50 of them being strikes.
Norfolk plated three more runs in the sixth. With two runners on, Robert Neustrom launched a home run that landed just over the left-center field wall. That extended the Tides lead to 5-1.
Kevin Smith was great out of the bullpen for the Tides, tossing 3.0 scoreless innings. He did allow runners to get on second and third base with one out in the eighth inning. But Smith got out of the jam to allow Isaac Mattson to come in and close out the game.
Tomorrow the Tides have LHP Kirk McCarty making his organization debut on the mound. Jacksonville has yet to announce their starter. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.