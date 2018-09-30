Sea urchins may be key to developing lightweight engineered cellular materials

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

In the ongoing search for strong, lightweight materials, researchers are looking at sea urchins, which have spines made of chalk, and are generally brittle.

Ironically, the highly complex three-dimensional structure of sea urchin spines is 70 to 80 percent porous and thus creates an overall stable, strong structure.

Studying the sea urchin is part of a $540,000 National Science Foundation grant being investigated by Ling Li, assistant professor of mechanical engineering in the College of Engineering.

Overall, the research seeks to develop methods for acquiring, handling, processing, extracting, and evaluating the computational data for a hierarchical structure in order to integrate the information with 3D data and testing to develop engineered cellular materials.

By using design rules gathered from studying biological systems and inputting the rules into the design of bio-inspired lightweight ceramic materials, Li hopes the information can be applied to creating lightweight panels and other components for a variety of industrial purposes.

“I can see this information being applicable to panels, structural support, and armor to provide impact and blast protection,” said Li. “The design is very damage tolerant and does not fail catastrophically.”

As the current work constitutes fundamental research to uncover the design principles of a biological material system, Li and his research team could only look forward at the potential for applying the lessons learned for innovative bio-inspired materials.