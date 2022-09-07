Schmitt, Matheny stack two hits and two RBIs in series-opening Flying Squirrels win
A four-run third inning and a strong pitching performance sent the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 7-3 win over the Bowie Baysox on Tuesday night at Prince George’s Stadium.
Four Richmond pitchers combined to allow eight hits but held Bowie (63-64, 36-22) to 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position.
Casey Schmitt lined a double for his first hit of the night in the second inning and later scored on a wild pitch by Grayson Rodriguez (Loss, 0-1) to give the Flying Squirrels (60-66, 20-37) a 1-0 lead.
Richmond piled on four runs in the third inning to extend the advantage to 5-0. The first five batters of the inning reached, including a bases-loaded walk by Will Wilson and a two-RBI single by Schmitt. Later in the frame, Tristan Peters brought home Wilson from third base and gave the Flying Squirrels a five-run advantage.
The Baysox closed the score to 5-2 in the fifth inning with an RBI single by Coby Mayo and Hudson Haskin scored on a wild pitch. It was the only inning Bowie scored against Richmond starter Keaton Winn (Win, 2-2), who finished the night with five strikeouts over five innings and left six runners stranded.
After Bowie began the seventh inning with three straight walks, Evan Gates entered in relief and induced a double play that scored a run to make it a two-run game and a groundout to close out the frame. Gates struck out three of four batters faced in a scoreless eighth inning.
With two outs and a runner at first, Shane Matheny hammered a two-run homer to right field to pad the Richmond lead to 7-3. It was Matheny’s 12th home run of the season with the Flying Squirrels and his second over the last three games.
Clay Helvey pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth inning with a strikeout, groundout and a flyout to close out the victory.
In his first start for the Baysox this season, Rodriguez allowed one run, one hit and two walks with four strikeouts.
The Flying Squirrels continue the road trip Wednesday with a first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Prince George’s Stadium. Right-hander Matt Frisbee (5-9, 5.23) will make the start for Richmond.
