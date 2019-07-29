Ring app helps solve Waynesboro car break-ins

Published Monday, Jul. 29, 2019, 7:09 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A recent one-night crime spree that saw multiple unlocked vehicles entered and rummaged through for anything of value has been solved with the help of a citizen’s Ring security video.

Waynesboro officers began receiving calls at approximately 8:30 a.m. on July 23 from citizens reporting their unlocked cars had been entered, rummaged through, and in many cases, items stolen.

In all, officers took reports that at least 14 cars had been targeted overnight in city neighborhoods on either side of West Main Street from Magnolia Avenue to Hopeman Parkway. Items stolen included sunglasses, phone chargers, a cell phone, a spare key, a 32-inch Apple monitor, binoculars, and more than $300 in currency.

While officers continued taking reports and collecting evidence from multiple scenes, a citizen in the immediate area shared a video through the Neighbors by Ring app of two male juveniles entering their driveway the previous night and attempting to open a car door, which was locked.

The video is so clear that officers had no trouble identifying the 14- and 16-year-old Waynesboro youngsters, and after additional investigation, developed probable cause to charge them with several of the reported break-ins. In addition, some of the stolen property has been recovered.

Petitions have been filed in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court charging both teenagers with five counts of entering a vehicle with intent to commit a crime and five counts of petty larceny.

Like this: Like Loading...