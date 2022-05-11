Richmond pitchers combine for 12 strikeouts against Senators in 2-0 shutout

Published Tuesday, May. 10, 2022, 10:23 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A career night for starting pitcher Bryan Brickhouse commanded the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 2-0 victory over the Harrisburg Senators Tuesday night at FNB Field.

The Flying Squirrels (17-11) snapped their three-game losing streak while holding the Senators (14-13) to four hits on the night.

Brickhouse (Win, 1-1) tallied a career-high 10 strikeouts over 6.2 innings without allowing a run or walk. He allowed four hits, including three doubles, but stranded each baserunner.

Brickhouse struck out the side in the second inning and closed out his start with back-to-back strikeouts. Travis Perry gathered a strikeout over three batters faced. Chris Wright (Save, 4) induced a game-ending double play to complete the shutout.

Diego Rincones pushed the Flying Squirrels to a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning with an RBI single that brought home Brett Auerbach from second base.

In the eighth inning, Frankie Tostado torched an RBI double to center field that extended the Richmond lead to 2-0. Both runs that scored for the Flying Squirrels occurred with two outs.

The Senators’ best scoring chance came in the sixth with a runner at second and one out, but Shane Matheny made back-to-back impressive plays at shortstop to hold Harrisburg scoreless. Matheny ended the sixth with a sliding grab and completed a long throw to first to end the inning.

Ronald Herrera (Loss, 1-2) gave up one run and four hits over six innings with seven strikeouts in his start for the Senators.

The series continues Wednesday with a first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. from FNB Field. Right-handed pitcher Gray Fenter (0-1, 3.31) is scheduled to start for Richmond and right-hander Richard Guasch (2-3, 4.37) will start for Harrisburg.

The Flying Squirrels return home May 24-29 for a six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Like this: Like Loading...