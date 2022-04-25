Project Mental Health

You are not alone

In case of a life-threatening emergency, call 911.

If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide:

Contact National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 or Crisis Textline: 741741, type “Hello.”

Two in five Virginians report having had a negative impact on their mental health since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

That works out to: 3.5 million of us.

Everybody is stressed, including those who we turn to for help – healthcare workers, counselors, first responders.

Millions have lost their jobs or had their hours cut. Millions more are mourning those lost to COVID, or struggle with the aftereffects of long COVID, and wonder when, or if, things will ever get back to normal.

What you need to know is: you are not alone.

Project Mental Health aims to connect you with the resources available in our community that can give you the help you need.

Click here to access our Resources page – curated by Mental Health America of Augusta – which links you to a detailed list of mental health, medical, employment, substance abuse education services and more.

You’re here because you or someone you care about needs help.

We aim to get you connected with the people in Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro who can help get you back on track.

