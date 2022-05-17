ODU announces Homecoming, football promotional schedule for 2022

Old Dominion University football has announced its 2022 promo schedule, including the annual homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 22 against Georgia Southern.

The season will open on Friday, Sept. 2 against Virginia Tech and fans will wear the new ODU Tradition shirt. Click here for more information on the tradition shirt. Click here to purchase the tradition T-shirt.

The Monarchs will host Arkansas State in the Sun Belt Conference opener on Saturday, Sept. 24. It will be Family Weekend and it will be a White Out.

Old Dominion hosts Liberty on Saturday, Oct. 1 in what will be Youth Day.

The home finale will be a trifecta of events with Military Appreciation, the 72nd Oyster Bowl and Senior Day. Fans will wear Navy Blue.

Season tickets for the 2022 football season can still be purchased by going to YNotTix.com or calling 757-683-3360.

For the full 2022 football schedule, click here.

