Norfolk Tides put up 10 to help Matt Harvey to fifth win
The Norfolk Tides (55-65) beat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (64-56), 10-2, Friday night at 121 Financial Ballpark. The Navy Town Showdown is now tied at 8-8, with five games remaining between the two teams. The game finished in seven innings due to rain.
Norfolk got on the board in the first inning when Kelvin Gutierrez hit a two-run triple. But Jacksonville tied it up in the bottom half, hitting back-to-back jacks by Brian Miller and Jordan Groshans to make it 2-2.
Three more runs scored for the Tides in the second, capped by a two-out RBI single by Yusniel Diaz. The Tides added one more run in the fifth when Shayne Fontana ripped an RBI double to put them up, 6-2.
Matt Harvey didn’t allow any more runs after the two home runs allowed in the first. He recorded his second seven-inning complete game of the year, allowing six total hits and a walk while striking out seven. He improved to 5-1 on the season.
The Tides sunk the dagger in the top of the sixth. Brett Cumberland started the scoring with a two-run double. Robert Neustrom followed with an RBI single. The scoring was capped with an RBI single by Richie Martin to put the score at 10-2. That’s when the rain came, ending the game and tying the series at 2-2
Game five is set for tomorrow night with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. LHP Drew Rom (0-0, 1.93) is set to make the start for the Tides, while RHP Jeff Lindgren (2-2, 7.08) will be on the hill for Jacksonville.