Norfolk Tides hang on for 8-7 win over Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

The Norfolk Tides (25-27) evened up this series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (27-25) with an 8-7 victory at Harbor Park on Friday night.

Entering the bottom of the eighth tied at 8-8, Cadyn Grenier doubled home Richie Martin with two outs to give the Tides a one-run lead. Cole Uvila shut the door in the ninth by striking out the side, earning his fifth save of the season.

Much like yesterday, the Tides once played long ball early. Following an RBI-fielder’s choice from Robert Neustrom, Rylan Bannon hit a laser beam of a home run to right field to open a 4-0 lead.

The offense put up another crooked number in the second, through a two-run RBI-double from Grenier. DJ Stewart continued the onslaught in the third with a mammoth two-run 406-foot blast off of the video board in right to make it 8-0.

But the Jumbo Shrimp were undeterred yet again by the early deficit, scoring four runs in the fourth and three runs in the fifth. The visitors completed the comeback in the eighth, when Bryson Brigman led off the frame with a solo blast to tie the game at 8-8. Martin would then draw a walk with two outs in the home half, setting up Grenier’s heroics.

The two clubs will be back for game five of the series tomorrow night. RHP Cody Sedlock (2-1, 5.83) will take the mound for the Pajaritos de Norfolk, while RHP Bryan Hoeing (4-1, 3.90) is slated to take the mound for the Jumbo Shrimp. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...