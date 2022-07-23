Norfolk Tides drop second-half opener at Durham
The Norfolk Tides (44-47) kicked off the second half of their season with a 6-3 loss to the Durham Bulls (49-42) on Friday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
The Tides jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in first, when Terrin Vavra doubled to lead off the game and scored on a double from Jordan Westburg. Westburg then scored on a two-out RBI-single from Yusniel Diaz and he scored two batters on an infield-single from Robert Neustrom.
Vavra has now reached safely in 21-straight games, which is the second-longest active streak in the International League and Westburg now has 29 RBI in 33 Norfolk games. Both recorded their team-leading 15th multi-hit games of the season tonight as well.
But the Bulls would chip away at the lead with a run in their half of the opening frame and would later tie the contest with a pair in the third. Durham would take the lead for good in the fourth and then would go on to score two more times in the ballgame.
DL Hall got the start for the Tides and worked only 1.0 inning in a scheduled short outing. He allowed one run on two hits and struck out two batters. Hall now has 101 strikeouts with Norfolk, which also ranks second in the International League.
Nick Vespi worked a perfect seventh inning and now has not allowed an earned run in his 19 appearances with the Tides this season.
The two teams return to action tomorrow night, with the Tides scheduled to start RHP Matt Harvey (1-0, 2.13) and the Bulls are slated to start RHP Easton McGee (4-5, 4.17). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.