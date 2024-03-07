Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Youngkin endorses Trump: Because, obviously, he wants Trump to give him a job
Politics, US & World

Youngkin endorses Trump: Because, obviously, he wants Trump to give him a job

Chris Graham
Published date:
glenn youngkin
(© lev radin – Shutterstock)

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, embracing his essential lame-duckness, is finally saying the quiet part out loud – that he’s solidly behind Donald Trump.

“Voters in the Commonwealth and across the country have spoken loudly for President Donald J. Trump, and I endorse him for President of the United States,” Youngkin wrote in a message posted to Twitter Wednesday night.

It’s easy to cynically point to how Youngkin hopes his bending the knee works out for him.

Youngkin is term-limited out of being able to run for re-election in 2025, and with two former governors, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats, in line ahead of him in Virginia’s two U.S. Senate seats, Youngkin’s political career, launched just three years ago, is already over.

Unless …

“His record on border security, restoring American leadership around the world, reducing taxes and lowering the cost of living for all Americans stands in stark contrast to the open borders, failed leadership on the global stage, rampant inflation and higher costs of today,” Youngkin went on in his Twitter endorsement.

Trump, as we all know, is a sucker for flattery.

Problem for Youngkin here: the guv flirted with a run at the 2024 Republican nomination, against all reason, the thinking being that he could be the milquetoast alternative to the atavistic Trump.

Youngkin was basically trying to position himself as the Trump-lite alternative to Ron DeSantis, who was trying to be the Trump-lite, but went overboard with trying to turn Florida into Afghanistan.

Youngkin’s only hope at this stage in terms of reviving his political career, whose prospects took a death blow when he blundered his way into losing the 2023 Virginia General Assembly elections, is to get a lifeline from a second-term President Trump, maybe a job heading up a minor federal agency, or an ambassadorship to some far-flung country that no one pays any attention to.

Thus …

“It’s time to unite around strong leadership and policies that grow our great nation, not four more years of President Biden,” Youngkin concluded his endorsement of Trump.

It’s a longshot, but it’s all Youngkin has at this stage.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 It’s all Northrop Grumman’s fault! Man, are Democrats out of touch with reality
2 Incorrect DMV records lead Augusta County to send tax bills to Staunton residents for vehicles
3 Virginia goes ice cold in fourth, falls to Wake Forest in ACC Tournament, 58-55
4 Liz Cheney: Trump should never be ‘anywhere near the Oval Office again’
5 Jury sides with Rockbridge County on fate of 71 animals at Natural Bridge Zoo

Latest News

joe biden
Politics, US & World

Virginia Democrats, Republicans lay out predictions for tonight’s State of the Union

Chris Graham
ncaa tournament
Basketball, Sports

Metrics: Where do the ACC bubble teams as we edge closer to Selection Sunday?

Chris Graham

What in the blue hell is Wake Forest doing, losing three in a row after blowing out Pitt and court storming Duke?

uva isaac mckneely wake forest
Basketball, Sports

Preview: Virginia faces absolute must-win this weekend with Georgia Tech in town

Chris Graham

Virginia cannot afford to lay another egg this weekend with Georgia Tech in JPJ to close out the 2023-2024 regular season.

police crime scene
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Update: Arlington County Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Crystal Graham
mailbag
Basketball, Sports

Mailbag: Lots more questions from conscientious UVA Basketball fans

Chris Graham
bottled water
Health, Local

Town of Craigsville is out of water; bottled water donations being accepted

Crystal Graham
job interview
Economy, Virginia

VEC partners with federally certified identity provider for more efficient benefits access

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status