Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Winslow Myers: Navalny’s value
Op-Eds, Politics

Winslow Myers: Navalny’s value

Contributors
Published date:
Aleksei Navalny
(© Nikolay Androsov – Shutterstock)

What is the exact length of an inch, or the weight of an ounce? In this world of relativity, how do we gauge absolute standards? Nations employ whole bureaus with sophisticated methods of calibrating the measurement of a meter, or the weight of some discrete quantity of atomic particles, as we raid the relative in our attempts to define and quantify the absolute.

In the realm of the moral, we continue to toss on a sea of relativity. We cringe at Hamas’s violence of October 7, at what the Israeli government has done to Gazan civilians in reaction, and at the reality that some fraction of the taxes we pay supports Netanyahu’s unhinged campaign of vengeance.

Aleksei Navalny, to all effects murdered by Putin, represented by contrast about as absolute a standard of what might constitute a morally honest life as humanly possible. He was not perfect; nobody is. In his early political life he dallied with racist forms of nationalism, which he outgrew.

Navalny didn’t have to make the final trip back to Russia in 2021 that led three years later to his death in an Arctic prison, but any other course seemed to him like ducking the issue. His laughter, right up to the end, in the face of grossly unjust treatment gives an intimation of what the immense charisma of someone like Jesus must have been like.

Evil may or may not be banal, but Navalny took the measure of the petty, mean-spirited banality of Putin, and decided he didn’t need to let it loom over the narrowed scope of his possibilities. He not only stood up to a murderous autocrat but reveled in his own wit and strength while doing it. How many can say they were still smiling and still in good spirits at the very hour of their death? Such an example cannot be so easily dissolved out of history. Navalny will haunt the hapless Putin to his own grave.

The critic R.P. Blackmur said that great poetry “adds to the stock of available reality.” Likewise, the arc of Navalny’s life and death adds to the stock of moral reality. It leaks the air out of Putin’s callous hubris—and Trump’s for that matter. Our own moral courage is put in the dock, and almost all of us, by the Navalny standard, are whited sepulchers, including so many spineless officials in Russia and the U.S. and elsewhere who demonstrate what passes for service and justice in today’s transactional political culture.

Different contexts bring forth different varieties of moral courage. For John Kennedy it was relying on diplomacy and resisting the warmongers during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Martin Luther King Jr. called out American materialism, militarism, and racism. Daniel Ellsberg exposed intolerable government lies about the Vietnam war and the terrifying immorality of nuclear weapons. Mandela magnanimously forgave his captors for the sake of building a new country. Navalny tirelessly critiqued corruption in high places in the Russian government.

Navalny never had the opportunity to become immersed in the inevitable compromises of actual governing, and so his life may more easily lend itself to facile myth-making. But his courage and wit are clearly recorded, including in the documentaryabout him, which no one should miss.

If there is helplessness, demoralization, and despair in the Russian opposition at the moment, they can take heart from the words of historian Howard Zinn:

“ . . . the most striking fact about these superpowers [the U.S. and the U.S.S.R.] was that, despite their size, their wealth, their overwhelming accumulation of nuclear weapons, they were unable to control events, even in those parts of the world considered to be their respective spheres of influence . . . Apparent power has again and again proved vulnerable to those human qualities less measurable than bombs and dollars: moral fervor, determination, organization, sacrifice, wit, ingenuity, courage, patience . . . Political power, however formidable, is more fragile than we think (Note how nervous are those who hold it.)”

We are herding animals, so outliers like Navalny will always remain rare. But we all have that awareness of a gold standard in us, often deeply buried but still there, something that tells us where we may be falling short.

Even should Putin “win” the war with Ukraine, day by day his emasculation of his people has taken them ever further from Navalny’s expansive vision of a democratic Russia. But his martyrdom has already planted the seeds of the inevitable counter-revolution. His example will energize that creative response in followers old and new.

As Secretary of War Stanton said right after Abraham Lincoln succumbed to an assassin’s bullet, “Now he belongs to the ages.”

Winslow Myers, syndicated by PeaceVoice, is the author of “Living Beyond War: A Citizen’s Guide,” and serves on the Advisory Board of the War Prevention Initiative.

Contributors

Contributors

Have a guest column, letter to the editor, story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected]. Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Top News

1 Virginia Republicans under fire for racist tweet targeting House Speaker Don Scott
2 Kaine on House GOP push for Mayorkas impeachment: ‘We don’t view it as serious’
3 Richmond Police: One man dead following altercation on West Broad Street
4 Preview: Virginia has tough road test at Virginia Tech on Big Monday
5 What was it that Tony Bennett said in the Wake Forest game that got him teed up?

Latest News

group therapy
Local, Schools

Students welcome to ‘create a dynamic and inclusive space’ in new Black Student Union

Rebecca Barnabi
child bullying elementary school
Local, Schools

Waynesboro Schools work to meet needs of students, including mental health

Crystal Graham

There is a lot of pressure on school systems to not just provide education, but to make sure all of the needs of children are met.

Op-Eds, Politics

Tom H. Hastings: NATO as provocateur, Trump as pawn

Contributors

NATO is a military alliance formed at the conclusion of WWII/beginning of the Cold War with the purpose of defending the U.S., Canada, and northern European nations against the Warsaw Pact. 

labor strike work
Economy, Environment, Op-Eds

Roddy Scheer: The climate benefits of a four-day workweek

Contributors
american flag fist
Op-Eds, Politics

John Whitehead: A fascist world order funded by the American taxpayer

Contributors
rick pitino
Basketball, Sports

Exhibit A of why you don’t hire a ‘sh-tty’ guy like Rick Pitino to run your program

Chris Graham
Local, Schools

Waynesboro High, Kate Collins Middle Beta Club teams win first place at state convention

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status