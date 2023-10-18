Virginia sales tax holiday returns this weekend on school supplies, clothing, emergency products

Virginians shopping this weekend may spend a little less at the cash register as the sales tax holiday returns from Friday, Oct. 20 at 12:01 a.m. to Sunday, Oct. 22 at 11:59 p.m.

During this period, Virginians can buy a number of items in stores, online, by mail order, and by telephone without paying sales tax.

“As Virginians continue to face inflation and high prices, Virginians will receive some needed tax relief this weekend,” said Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This sales tax holiday is an important measure to help Virginians keep more of their hard-earned money when purchasing essential school supplies, hurricane preparedness items and clothing,”

School supplies, clothing and footwear are eligible.

Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item

Qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products are also included.

Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item

Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item

Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item

Qualifying Energy Star or WaterSense products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item

Other specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item

Detailed lists of qualifying items and more information for retailers can be found in the Sales Tax Holiday Guidelines and on Virginia Tax’s website.