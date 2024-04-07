Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signs legislation to combat labor trafficking

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed six bills to combat labor trafficking on Wednesday. HB 633 specifically pertains to the penalties for forced labor or service.

“Today we take a firm stand against the crimes of labor trafficking and human trafficking,” said Gov. Youngkin. “Through signing this legislation, we reaffirm our commitment to protecting the vulnerable, defending human rights, and ensuring that Virginia remains a beacon of justice and a place of opportunity for all.”

Attorney General Jason Miyares said the legislation sends a strong message that all forms of human trafficking are not welcome in Virginia.

“Human trafficking is a horrific crime that happens in plain sight. It occurs in every country, state, town and community, and in more forms than just sex trafficking,” said Miyares. “For too long, Virginia has lagged in the fight against labor trafficking, making it harder to investigate, prosecute, and hold accountable human traffickers.”

About HB 633

Expands the offense of abduction to penalize any person who, by force, intimidation or deception, and without legal justification or excuse, obtains the labor or services of another, or seizes, takes, transports, detains or secretes another person or threatens to do so.

The bill also expands the offense of receiving money for procuring a person to penalize any person who causes another to engage in forced labor or services or provides or obtains labor or services by any act as described in the offense of abduction.

Lastly, the bill allows any person injured as a result of an abduction for the purposes of forced labor or services to commence a civil action for recovery of compensatory damages, punitive damages, and reasonable attorney fees and costs.

The governor also signed five additional measures to combat human trafficking. The signed bills include HB 100, HB 203, HB 581, HB 268 and HB 168.

To track bills online, visit https://lis.virginia.gov/