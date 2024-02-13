Virginia DEQ lifts drought watch advisories in Augusta County, Rockingham County

The Virginia DEQ has lifted the drought watch advisory that had been in effect for several months in Augusta County and Rockingham County.

This is from the latest update from DEQ and the Virginia Drought Monitoring Task Force, which said on Tuesday that they have lifted the drought watch advisory for 13 counties within the Commonwealth.

Nine Virginia counties continue to remain under a drought watch advisory: Lee, Wise, Buchanan, Dickenson, Scott, Russell, Tazewell, Washington, and Smyth.

A drought watch advisory had been in place since last fall in the Shenandoah and Upper James regions, including the counties of Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Frederick, Page, Warren, and Clarke (Shenandoah), and Craig, Alleghany, Bath, Highland, Botetourt, and Rockbridge (Upper James).

According to DEQ, streamflows have improved and are currently above the 25th percentile throughout Virginia, and groundwater levels continue to improve but remain below the 5th percentile within the York-James region.

Drought conditions are expected to further improve with precipitation forecasted over the coming days.

See the current drought status on the DEQ website.