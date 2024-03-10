Countries
Cops & Courts, Local

Up in smoke: Albemarle County Police seize seven pounds of marijuana in arrest

Chris Graham
Published date:
police crime tape at crime scene
(© fergregory – stock.adobe.com)

Albemarle County Police responded on Sunday to an odd call, for a report of two unconscious men in a vehicle in the middle of the travel lane at the intersection of Route 29 and Airport Road.

The response to the 11:19 a.m. Sunday 911 call led to the arrest of the unnamed 39-year-old driver and the seizure of more than seven pounds of marijuana.

A release from the PD noted that the driver was taken to Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail and held without bond.

No word was offered on the status of other guy.

