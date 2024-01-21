Countries
Politics, Virginia

Two Hampton Roads cold cases solved through Virginia sexual assault initiative

Crystal Graham
Published date:
norfolk virginia beach
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Two cold cases in Hampton Roads have been solved thanks to a Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.

DNA evidence was used to link Alan W. Wilmer Sr., to the 1987 murders of David Knobling and Robin Edwards in Isle of Wight and the 1989 murder of Teresa Lynn Spaw Howell in Hampton.

Edwards and Howell were both sexually assaulted, according to law enforcement.

SAKI played an integral role in these investigations, providing funding for two dedicated intelligence analysts from the Virginia Department of State Police’s unsolved violent crimes and cold cases analytical support team.

These analysts worked as part of the multi-agency investigative team, making contributions towards the resolution of the two cold cases.

“By bringing closure to these cold cases, they have provided solace to the victims’ families and demonstrated the steadfast dedication of our law enforcement agencies in pursuing justice, regardless of the passage of time,” said Virginia Attorney General Jason S. Miyares. “I’m very proud of our sexual assault program for funding these investigations and shedding light on these cold cases.”

The SAKI team is a division of the Office of the Attorney General with partners from the Virginia Department of Forensic Science and the Virginia Department of State Police. More than $7 million in grant funds have been secured toward the SAKI initiative.

Analysts continue to investigate and support efforts in other sexually motivated homicides and sexual assaults across Virginia.

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

