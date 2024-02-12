Trump invites Russia to attack NATO: ‘I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want’

Disgraced ex-president Donald Trump said over the weekend that he would invite Russia to attack “delinquent” NATO countries, bringing back to the forefront the talk dating back to his 2016 campaign that he is a Vladimir Putin puppet.

Speaking about NATO at a campaign rally in South Carolina on Saturday, Trump referenced an imagined scenario that he has been swearing for years is true, because this is what he does, about a conversation he supposedly had with the president of a Western ally.

“One of the presidents of a big country stood up and said, ‘Well, sir, if we don’t pay and we’re attacked by Russia, will you protect us? I said, ‘You didn’t pay. You’re delinquent,’” Trump said. “He said, ‘Yes, let’s say that happened.’ ‘No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want.’”

The fact check here isn’t important, because the conversation as related by Trump never happened, but just for the record: no NATO nation is “delinquent.”

What Turds for Brains has confused is the 2006 pledge by NATO members to commit to spending at least 2 percent of their GDP on defense by 2024.

There’s no mutual NATO budget that everybody pays into, and could thus be considered “delinquent” if they didn’t pay into.

This, like so much from Trump, is pure Trump fantasy.

What’s unfortunately very real is Trump bending the U.S. foreign policy knee to Putin.

Trump, you may remember, has suggested that, as president, god forbid, he would force a peace deal on Ukraine that would give Russia wide swaths of Ukrainian territory, which we know would only embolden Putin to focus his attention on the former Soviet bloc in Eastern Europe – Poland, you’re next in the crosshairs there.

Trump sycophant Ben Cline, the Republican who represents the Sixth District in Congress, and Bob Good, the Fifth District House Republican who has found himself a target of Trump due to insufficient fealty, have had nothing critical to offer on Trump’s Russia subservience, preferring to limit their weekend comments on political matters to ageism aimed at President Biden, who is but four years older than the Dear Leader.

We did hear from 11th District House Democrat Gerry Connolly, a senior member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, who is scheduled to co-lead the House delegation trip to the Munich Security Conference and NATO Parliamentary Assembly meetings in Brussels.

“Trump’s invitation to Russia to attack NATO allies is repugnant and profoundly dangerous,” Connolly said. “It should finally disqualify him for the presidency among all who cherish democratic values and our shared freedoms Republicans, Democrats and independents alike.”

Nothing, of course, will disqualify Trump from the presidency; the Supreme Court that Mitch McConnell allowed him to pack with fascists will see to that for him.