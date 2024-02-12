Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Trump invites Russia to attack NATO: ‘I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want’
Politics, US & World

Trump invites Russia to attack NATO: ‘I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want’

Chris Graham
Published date:
(© Evan El-Amin – shutterstock.com)

Disgraced ex-president Donald Trump said over the weekend that he would invite Russia to attack “delinquent” NATO countries, bringing back to the forefront the talk dating back to his 2016 campaign that he is a Vladimir Putin puppet.

Speaking about NATO at a campaign rally in South Carolina on Saturday, Trump referenced an imagined scenario that he has been swearing for years is true, because this is what he does, about a conversation he supposedly had with the president of a Western ally.

“One of the presidents of a big country stood up and said, ‘Well, sir, if we don’t pay and we’re attacked by Russia, will you protect us? I said, ‘You didn’t pay. You’re delinquent,’” Trump said. “He said, ‘Yes, let’s say that happened.’ ‘No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want.’”

The fact check here isn’t important, because the conversation as related by Trump never happened, but just for the record: no NATO nation is “delinquent.”

What Turds for Brains has confused is the 2006 pledge by NATO members to commit to spending at least 2 percent of their GDP on defense by 2024.

There’s no mutual NATO budget that everybody pays into, and could thus be considered “delinquent” if they didn’t pay into.

This, like so much from Trump, is pure Trump fantasy.

What’s unfortunately very real is Trump bending the U.S. foreign policy knee to Putin.

Trump, you may remember, has suggested that, as president, god forbid, he would force a peace deal on Ukraine that would give Russia wide swaths of Ukrainian territory, which we know would only embolden Putin to focus his attention on the former Soviet bloc in Eastern Europe – Poland, you’re next in the crosshairs there.

Trump sycophant Ben Cline, the Republican who represents the Sixth District in Congress, and Bob Good, the Fifth District House Republican who has found himself a target of Trump due to insufficient fealty, have had nothing critical to offer on Trump’s Russia subservience, preferring to limit their weekend comments on political matters to ageism aimed at President Biden, who is but four years older than the Dear Leader.

We did hear from 11th District House Democrat Gerry Connolly, a senior member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, who is scheduled to co-lead the House delegation trip to the Munich Security Conference and NATO Parliamentary Assembly meetings in Brussels.

“Trump’s invitation to Russia to attack NATO allies is repugnant and profoundly dangerous,” Connolly said. “It should finally disqualify him for the presidency among all who cherish democratic values and our shared freedoms Republicans, Democrats and independents alike.”

Nothing, of course, will disqualify Trump from the presidency; the Supreme Court that Mitch McConnell allowed him to pack with fascists will see to that for him.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Waynesboro School Board meeting on Tuesday night to include ‘trial run’ of Owl cameras
2 Virginia, playing 5-on-8, notches the W at Florida State, improves to 10-3 in ACC
3 Jamie Luckie is still calling fouls: Five observations from Virginia’s win at FSU
4 Metrics: Fourth straight true road W only gives Virginia a nudge with the computers
5 Augusta County hides texts on Steven Morelli resignation in FOIA response

Latest News

Health, Local

Augusta Health expands cardiology services, increases access to cardiovascular care

Rebecca Barnabi
uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Women’s Basketball: Big win for Virginia on the road, as ‘Hoos knock off Wake Forest

Chris Graham

Kymora Johnson and Olivia McGhee combined for 45 points to lead Virginia to an 87-79 win at Wake Forest on Sunday.

gas prices
Economy, US & World

Gas prices up across Virginia, U.S., and analyst fears ‘the worst is yet to come’

Chris Graham

Gas prices are up for the third straight week, and GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan is “afraid the worst is yet to come.”

ncaa
Basketball, Sports

Virginia coach Tony Bennett on the metrics: ‘The NET is not everything’

Chris Graham
tony bennett uva
Basketball, Sports

Notebook: Virginia coach Tony Bennett on FSU win, Isaac McKneely, team growth

Chris Graham
constitution
Politics, US & World

Former federal judge on Trump 14th Amendment case: ‘America must not fail this test’

Crystal Graham
norfolk amber alert jones
Police, Virginia

7-month-old Virginia girl found safe after Amber Alert; suspect now in custody

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status