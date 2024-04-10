Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home House energy coalition applauds EPA’s first-ever national drinking water standard
Health, Politics, US & World

House energy coalition applauds EPA’s first-ever national drinking water standard

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Brian Jackson – stock.abobe.com)

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has finalized the first-ever national drinking water standard for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Leaders of the House Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition (SEEC), including Co-Chairs Reps. Doris Matsui, Mike Quigley, and Paul Tonko, Vice Chairs Reps. Don Beyer of Virginia, Matt Cartwright, Sean Casten, Chellie Pingree, and Katie Porter, and Chair Emeritus Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia, sent a letter to the Biden Administration in February 2024 encouraging swift finalization of the proposed drinking water standard for Americans.

“We are pleased that the Biden Administration heard our call to finalize a strong national drinking water standard for PFAS. EPA successfully ‘followed the science’ and set science-based limits for dangerous PFAS chemicals that pose a particular threat to the American people. Public water systems will need to monitor these toxic chemicals, notify the public when PFAS contamination is present, and work to reduce PFAS levels within their water systems. This new regulation is expected to result in $1.5 billion in annual health benefits by reducing tens of thousands of serious illnesses and preventing thousands of deaths across the country,” SEEC members said today in response to the EPA’s finalization.

The SEEC is a coalition of 96 members of the U.S. House of Representatives founded in January 2009 to be a focused, active and effective coalition for advancing policies that address climate change, promote clean energy innovation and domestic manufacturing, develop renewable energy resources, create family-sustaining clean jobs, protect our nation’s air, water, and natural environment, and promote environmental justice.

“The tide is turning for communities who have long waited for answers to the ever-present problem of PFAS pollution. Armed with the $9 billion in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to combat PFAS exposure, our municipalities now have a national call to action to address PFAS contamination and deliver clean water for our communities. From day one, we at SEEC have been proud to support the Biden Administration in following through on our collective commitment to address emerging contaminants and ensure that all Americans have access to clean and safe drinking water.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Bomb threat at Albemarle County Planet Fitness; likely related to trans bathroom controversy
2 House Republican leader: Republicans are ‘absolutely’ spreading Russian propaganda
3 Expect one, maybe two impact transfers to be committing to Virginia in the next week
4 The Rock, who calls WWE fans ‘inbred,’ ‘crackheads,’ whines about political ‘division’
5 Youngkin talked ‘big game’ about reining in costs; lobbyists say he chose big PhRMA

Latest News

kam butler
Sports

Kam Butler, back for a third grad-senior season at Virginia, the ‘old man’ on the D line

Chris Graham
motorcycle on rural roadway
Public Safety, Virginia

Five motorcyclists die this week on Virginia roads; police recommend safety course

Crystal Graham

Five motorcyclists have died on Virginia roads this week: one in Alexandria, three in Henrico County and one in Campbell County.

closeup of microphone on stage
Arts & Media, Local

X2 Comedy Spring Extravaganza on April 12 features five comedians

Crystal Graham

An evening of laughs with X2 Comedy is planned for Friday, April 12, at Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg.

flag home American
Politics, US & World

Sen. Kaine co-sponsors legislation to keep veterans in homes post-COVID-19 emergency

Rebecca Barnabi
road closed
Climate, Local, Public Safety

Forest Service closes Reddish Knob Road through April 26 for further repair work

Rebecca Barnabi
child teen bed headphones cell phone
Public Safety, Virginia

Spotsylvania man, who coerced 9-year-old girl to produce sexual images, pleads guilty

Crystal Graham
nurse doctor medical health
Health, Local

Augusta Health accepts 10 internal medicine residents for 2024, including six from Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status