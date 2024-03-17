Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home The U.S. wild turkey population is on the decline: What’s behind the decline?
Climate, US & World

The U.S. wild turkey population is on the decline: What’s behind the decline?

Roddy Scheer
Published date:
wild turkey
(© PhotoSpirit – stock.adobe.com)

Dear EarthTalk: What’s causing the decline in U.S. wild turkey populations? – John Groveton, Alexandria, VA

Americans have always loved wild turkeys, perhaps too much. By 1900, we had nearly driven this close relative to the chicken to extinction as a result of unregulated hunting and habitat destruction. But thanks to conservation and relocation efforts, these big birds started making a comeback in the 1940s. Over the next several decades, thanks to a series of reforms and demographic changes, wild turkey numbers grew and the species hit its population peak in 2004 with as many as seven million of them across the U.S. All this made wild turkeys one of the biggest success stories in the history of American wildlife?

But will it last? Since that population peak, wild turkey numbers have fallen, declining some 15 percent between 2004-2014 and another 3 percent between 2014-2019. Biologists are struggling to determine why. Much of this decline has been in the South and the Midwest. Scientists have been investigating habitat loss, hunting, disease and climate change, as all possible causes of this population downturn.

One of the potential reasons causes for the decline is the rise in turkey-eating predators. Hawks, bobcats, coyotes and raccoons are among wild turkeys’ natural predators. Hawks and owls are protected species and have had significant rebounds since the federal government banned the use of the pesticide DDT. This protection has allowed populations of birds of prey to grow, but they are also key predators of turkeys. This increase in predators could be one of the sources of the turkey decline.

Turkeys have very specific requirements when it comes to their environment, so habitat loss could be another factor of their decline. Turkeys need areas of low, thick vegetation for nesting and raising chicks, and areas with mature trees to provide nuts to eat in the fall. As more natural areas are destroyed, turkeys may be having a harder time finding swatches of land that meets all of their needs.

Climate change is likely another factor. Turkeys may be experiencing a failure to respond to the environmental shifts of climate change. A study published in the journal Climate Change Ecology found that turkeys don’t shift nesting times much as temperatures and precipitation change. This has can cause newly hatched turkeys to miss out on plant cover and edible bugs if the spring bloom starts earlier. In turn, this could affect the likelihood that turkey chicks survive into adulthood. We already know that rising temperatures affect over 100 bird species in the Americas; they might be harming turkeys too.

There is more research needed to find a definitive answer to the decline in turkey populations. It is most likely that the answer is the combination of a number of problems. As scientists look for solutions, many states have started to scale back on turkey hunting seasons in hopes of bringing population numbers up again.

CONTACTS: Wild turkey population is declining rapidly, puzzling scientists: ‘It may be a bunch of things all adding together’, news.yahoo.com/wild-turkey-population-declining-rapidly-050000176.html; Wild turkeys are disappearing — but no one is sure why, www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2023/11/23/wild-turkey-population-decline/; As the climate changes, wild turkeys aren’t keeping up – The Wildlife Society, wildlife.org/as-the-climate-changes-wild-turkeys-arent-keeping-up/.

EarthTalk® is produced by Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss for the 501(c)3 nonprofit EarthTalk. See more at emagazine.com. To donate, visit earthtalk.org. Send questions to: [email protected].

Roddy Scheer

Roddy Scheer

Top News

1 Next Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday has estimated $875M jackpot
2 I’ll be the bad guy here: Tony Bennett misplayed the final 5.3 seconds of regulation
3 Ryan Blaney claims pole at Bristol Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Food City 500
4 Virginia Superintendent Dr. Lisa Coons visits Waynesboro Schools’ farm, STEP Learning Lab, CTE
5 Augusta County breaks ground on new Augusta County Courthouse in Verona

Latest News

house value increase graphic
Economy, Local, Politics

Angry about your property reassessment? Augusta County appeals due Monday

Crystal Graham
traffic rain weather road
Local

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Updated VDOT schedule for the week of March 18-22

Chris Graham

VDOT has updated its schedule of highway work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

glenn youngkin
Politics, Virginia

Governor Youngkin announces additional administration, board appointments

Crystal Graham

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced additional key administration and board appointments.

mega millions
US & World

Next Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday has estimated $875M jackpot

Crystal Graham
police
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Early-morning fatal crash in Bedford County likely fueled by alcohol

Crystal Graham
police crime scene
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Fatal ATV crash in Floyd County claims life of 48-year-old Indian Valley man

Crystal Graham
police crime tape at crime scene
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia 21-year-old dead in single-vehicle crash in Franklin County

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status