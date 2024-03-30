Ten VT students to share original works for chance at Giovanni-Steger Poetry Prize

Ten Virginia Tech student finalists will take center stage at the Moss Arts Center on April 10 for a poetry prize.

The Giovanni-Steger Poetry Prize ceremony, hosted by University Distinguished Professor Emerita Nikki Giovanni, is set for 5 p.m., with a reception to follow.

The event is free and open to the public.

The ceremony promises will feature original poetry read by students and Giovanni, a world-renowned poet and educator.

The poetry prize serves as a platform to honor the power and beauty of words and creativity.

The top three winners receive monetary awards with the first-place recipient winning $1,100. Second and third place are awarded $500 and $300, respectively.

An awards presentation will immediately follow the poetry readings.

The finalists

This year’s finalists represent four colleges: the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences, College of Engineering, College of Science and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Ayah Ali, general engineering, “The Ephemerality of Incense”

Tayler Butters, English, “Decoy”

Samantha Cho, creative writing, “Log of the Sky / Imposed Significance”

Victoria Cross, experimental neuroscience, “Just a Few Comforts”

Victoria Lee Feigert, history (honorable mention), “The Obituary Section”

Aaidin Finefield, history, “Ode to the Bike Wheel…”

Caroline Foltz, literature and creative writing, “Sailor Eyes”

Molleigh Judd, creative writing (honorable mention), “Weekday”

Kayleigh Kalagher, English, “Only Way to Live”

Emily Paquette, animal and poultry sciences, “Swallow Song”

Rose Puschnik, neuroscience (honorable mention), “Mum”

August Reynolds, English, “Eve Ate Daffodils”

Aimee Straka, biomedical engineering (honorable mention) “If My Mother Thinks of Me”

Lillie Tynch, English, “Things to Tell My Therapist”

Established in 2006 by Giovanni and former Virginia Tech President Charles W. Steger, the poetry competition is open to all undergraduate students at Virginia Tech.