Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Ten VT students to share original works for chance at Giovanni-Steger Poetry Prize
Arts & Media, Schools, Virginia

Ten VT students to share original works for chance at Giovanni-Steger Poetry Prize

Crystal Graham
Published date:
nikki giovanni VT virginia tech poetry contest
Submitted/Courtesy of Virginia Tech

Ten Virginia Tech student finalists will take center stage at the Moss Arts Center on April 10 for a poetry prize.

The Giovanni-Steger Poetry Prize ceremony, hosted by University Distinguished Professor Emerita Nikki Giovanni, is set for 5 p.m., with a reception to follow.

The event is free and open to the public.

The ceremony promises will feature original poetry read by students and Giovanni, a world-renowned poet and educator.

The poetry prize serves as a platform to honor the power and beauty of words and creativity.

The top three winners receive monetary awards with the first-place recipient winning $1,100. Second and third place are awarded $500 and $300, respectively.

An awards presentation will immediately follow the poetry readings.

The finalists

This year’s finalists represent four colleges: the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences, College of Engineering, College of Science and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

  • Ayah Ali, general engineering, “The Ephemerality of Incense”
  • Tayler Butters, English, “Decoy”
  • Samantha Cho, creative writing, “Log of the Sky / Imposed Significance”
  • Victoria Cross, experimental neuroscience, “Just a Few Comforts”
  • Victoria Lee Feigert, history (honorable mention), “The Obituary Section”
  • Aaidin Finefield, history, “Ode to the Bike Wheel…”
  • Caroline Foltz, literature and creative writing, “Sailor Eyes”
  • Molleigh Judd, creative writing (honorable mention), “Weekday”
  • Kayleigh Kalagher, English, “Only Way to Live”
  • Emily Paquette, animal and poultry sciences, “Swallow Song”
  • Rose Puschnik, neuroscience (honorable mention), “Mum”
  • August Reynolds, English, “Eve Ate Daffodils”
  • Aimee Straka, biomedical engineering (honorable mention) “If My Mother Thinks of Me”
  • Lillie Tynch, English, “Things to Tell My Therapist”

Established in 2006 by Giovanni and former Virginia Tech President Charles W. Steger, the poetry competition is open to all undergraduate students at Virginia Tech.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Virginia marijuana legalization, sentencing bills vetoed by Gov. Youngkin
2 This 2024 NC State run is not at all like 1983: And it’s not even close
3 JMU hires Morehead State hoops coach Preston Spradlin, who may be facing a total rebuild
4 The Carolina bluebloods spent a lot of NIL money on that Sweet 16 flameout
5 UVA Athletics announces details on new oversized Scott Stadium video board

Latest News

virginia politics
Economy, Virginia

Virginia awards more than $10M in Industrial Revitalization Fund grants

Crystal Graham
Politics, US & World

Joe Biden is wrecking American: We know, because Fox News says so

Tom H. Hastings

Joe Biden is ruining America. We know this because Ron Johnson said so on Fox News. Let's count the ways: 

MBU Mary Baldwin University Staunton
Local, Schools

A new Sheriff in the Queen City: Mary Baldwin announces new interim CFO

Crystal Graham

Mary Baldwin University has selected an interim chief financial officer to join the leadership team on Monday.

duke nc state acc tournament
Sports

This 2024 NC State run is not at all like 1983: And it’s not even close

Chris Graham
artist at work
Arts & Media, Local

Showcase in Staunton to feature work of emerging artists; opening reception on Friday

Crystal Graham
norfolk tides
Sports

Jackson Holliday homers, has three hits, four RBIs, in Norfolk Tides win

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

Baseball: #8 Virginia evens series with #11 Duke with 7-3 win on Friday

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status