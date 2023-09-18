Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Shutdown showdown: The wealthy won’t be affected, so why not?
Op/Eds, Politics, U.S. & World

Shutdown showdown: The wealthy won’t be affected, so why not?

Tom H. Hastings
Published date:
(© Evan El-Amin – shutterstock.com)

“I’d shut down the government if they can’t make an appropriate deal, absolutely.” – Donald Trump this week on “Meet the Press”

Speaking as a senior citizen on Social Security, just one of the 66 million Americans who count on Social Security, thanks so much, Trump.

And I’m sure the 16 million military veterans don’t mind if they stop getting benefits, or if the VA shuts down.

The wealthy we elect to run the country won’t be affected at all, so, sure, billionaire grifter Trump, let’s shut it down. We know he’s occasionally honest, and this is one of those occasions, since he was key in shutting down the government for more than a month in 2018-2019 when he occupied the White House.

It was the longest US government shutdown in history, all because he didn’t get all the money he wanted for his wall that he claimed hundreds of times that Mexico would pay for. His lies and grifts are like a Russian nesting doll, each one inside another.

During Trump’s shutdown federal workers missed two paychecks–not a concern for those whose massive wealth is fueled by investments. Republicans are proclaiming, like Trump, that they are fine with shutting down the federal government, though some of them just shake their heads in disbelief.

Long-time Republican advisor Karl Rove said the reason Republicans get blamed for shutdowns is that they cause them. That seems fairly straightforward analysis by someone with a lifelong loyalty to what used to be the Grand Old Party but has morphed into the Grifters Only Party.

The most radical supporters of a US government shutdown (aside from Vladimir Putin) claim that they really want to reduce the federal deficit. Then they claim that they are really trying to do so by eliminating child care, reducing care for people with disabilities, and rolling back the infrastructure projects that would help reform our carbon-heavy, climate chaos-driving energy consumption.

Yeah, Trump really wants to cut the deficit. That’s why his administration added $8 trillion to it. He managed all that in only one term, including two years when he had the House and Senate with him. His only significant legislative achievement during those salad days was to pass a law that radically cut taxes to himself and other wealthy people, thereby jacking up the deficit enormously.

When asked if the federal deficit could be reduced instead of growing by simply reverting to older tax laws that taxed rich people more, Kevin McCarthy and his cronies actually burst into laughter back in May, during the last shutdown showdown. Trump endlessly whines that the “system is rigged.” Ya think? He and his rich friends should know. They rigged it.

And they want to rig it more. One element of the Republicans’ demands before they agree to avoid shutting down the government is to eviscerate the Department of Justice’s ability to prosecute those who tried to steal the White House for loser Trump. Yeah, the same guy who led chants of “Lock her up!” when Hillary Clinton wasn’t careful enough with her email account. Now he and his co-conspirators, clearly intending to end democracy as we know it, are supposed to be above the law or the government gets shut down.

We pretend our democracy is a sure thing, that it will somehow survive all attempts to erode it, that all efforts to make it only work for the rich and powerful are not the American Way and are therefore not going to happen.

I suppose we can continue to believe it if it makes us feel better.

But maybe we can do better.

Dr. Tom H. Hastings , PeaceVoice Senior Editor, is Coördinator of Conflict Resolution BA/BS degree programs and certificates at Portland State University.\

Tom H. Hastings

Tom H. Hastings

Dr. Tom H. Hastings is Coördinator of Conflict Resolution BA/BS degree programs and certificates at Portland State University, PeaceVoice Senior Editor, and on occasion an expert witness for the defense of civil resisters in court.

Top News

1 New to Virginia, Augusta County military vet’s service dog shot and killed by neighbor
2 Augusta County: Tow truck driver repossessing vehicle has shots fired at him, no injuries
3 UVA Athletics distances itself from controversial in-game football analyst, sideline reporter
4 Jennifer Wexton diagnosed with ‘Parkinson on steroids,’ won’t run for re-election in 2024
5 Staunton Schools: Kindness Matters Walkathon theme focuses on self, others, the planet

Latest News

Culture, Economy, U.S. & World

More than 10K auto workers walk out of three U.S. factories, demand better pay, shorter work week

Rebecca Barnabi
Denny Hamlin
Sports

Podcast: Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Martin Truex Jr. were the big winners at Bristol

Rod Mullins

Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag at the night race at Bristol on Saturday, but he wasn't the only big winner. Martin Truex Jr. and Bubba Wallace snagged the last two spots in the Round of 12 of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

tow truck recovery
Local, Police

Augusta County: Tow truck driver repossessing vehicle has shots fired at him, no injuries

Crystal Graham

A tow truck driver executing a vehicle repossession was met by gunfire courtesy of the vehicle’s owner on Sunday night.

harrisonburg citizen academy
Local, Police

Charlottesville: Application process open for fall Community Police Academy

Crystal Graham
mom putting baby in carseat of vehicle
Local, Police

Harrisonburg Fire Department offering free car seat checks throughout week

Crystal Graham
acorns in forest
Environment, Virginia

Department of Forestry asking Virginians to collect acorns for planting

Crystal Graham
police
Police, Virginia

Richmond Police: Victim identified in Willoughby Court homicide

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy