Shenandoah National Park lifts fishing closure thanks to recent rainfall

Effective immediately, Shenandoah National Park officials have lifted a parkwide fishing closure.

Extremely dry conditions and low stream flows prompted the ban on Aug. 31.

Recent rainfall has improved conditions resulting in lifting the fishing ban.

“Be gentle with the fish and the fragile environment they inhabit. The dry conditions likely reduced spawning success,” said Evan Childress, fish biologist. “Brook trout eggs spend the winter incubating in gravel in the streams, so it’s important to avoid walking through those areas to prevent trampling of eggs.”

Anglers are also encouraged to minimize handling and time out of the water to reduce stress on the fish.