Shenandoah Conservatory to offer three-day summer guitar festival
Shenandoah Conservatory to offer three-day summer guitar festival

Published date:
Shenandoah Conservatory is planning a new festival this summer spanning three days with world-class concerts, master classes, workshops and more.

The Shenandoah Guitar Festival will take place June 14-16 at Armstrong Hall.

Under the direction of Colin Davin, associate professor of guitar and director of guitar studio, the festival brings together some of the most compelling artists on the classical and acoustic guitar scenes today.

“The guitar has a long and rich history at Shenandoah and the Shenandoah Guitar Festival will be a big highlight of our next chapter,” said Davin. “We’re bringing a lineup of absolutely brilliant, internationally renowned artists to our campus, and inviting students, professionals and fans of the guitar to join us for an incredible weekend of music and learning.

“I am beyond excited to introduce this first edition of this festival, and to share with the entire guitar community what a vibrant destination Shenandoah Conservatory is for the performance and study of the guitar.”

Guest artists include GRAMMY Award-winning guitarist and composer Andrew York; the virtuosic and passionate Italian guitarist Carlotta Dalia, as part of her first tour of the United States; innovative composer, fingerstyle guitarist, and multi-instrumentalist Yasmin Williams; and the brilliant dynamic French guitarist Gaëlle Solal.

Students and amateur guitarists are invited to register as festival participants, providing them with the opportunity to play in the Festival Guitar Ensemble, perform in or audit masterclasses and workshops with festival artists and attend all festival concerts.

For more information, visit su.edu/guitarfestival

