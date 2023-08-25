Countries
Salem walks off Fredericksburg on wild pitch, wins 2-1
Sports

Salem walks off Fredericksburg on wild pitch, wins 2-1

Chris Graham
Published date:

Fredericksburg NationalsThe Salem Red Sox squeaked past Fredericksburg, 2-1, in game three of six this week, on a walk-off wild pitch.

Riley Cornelio allowed a first inning RBI single, but settled in from there. The right-hander allowed just one hit in the second and third innings, before Fredericksburg, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, got on the board in the fourth.

Leandro Emiliani slapped a two-out single to left field, in front of Roismar Quintana. He lofted a ball into right-center, and it was misplayed by Albertson Asigen, which allowed Emiliani to score.

From there, Cornelio scattered just three more hits while striking out seven total hitters across six strong innings.

For Salem, the Low-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, Yordanny Monegro opened with five innings of one-run ball, with eight strikeouts.

Nathanael Cruz followed with two shoutout innings of relief.

Nick Pogue made his first rehab outing for the Nats and allowed a hit and a walk, before Merrick Baldo stranded that runner and worked one more frame scoreless.

Thomas Schultz began the bottom of the ninth, and allowed a leadoff single to Asigen, who then stole second.

After a strikeout and a fly out, Asigen stole third base. Jhostynxon Garcia then swung and missed at strike three, but it skipped away and Asigen dashed home with the game-winning run for Salem.

Jonathan Brand got the win, while Schultz took the loss. For Friday night, Liam Sullivan goes up against Cristian Nunez.

