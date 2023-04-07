Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsrepublicans expel the black two of the tennessee three a political lynching
Perspectives

Republicans expel the Black two of the Tennessee Three: A political lynching

Mel Gurtov
Published date:
fascism
(© gpisano71 – stock.adobe.com)

The Tennessee House of Representatives, dominated by a Republican supermajority, voted yesterday to expel two Black Democratic legislators who had participated in a peaceful public demonstration on behalf of gun control. A third representative, white and female, was one vote shy of also being expelled. As Elie Mystal, writer for The Nation, aptly put it, the House’s action was a clinic in critical race theory.

It was that and more—a powerful illustration of in-your-face racism and of how absolute power morphs into absolute corruption.

Representatives Justin Jones and Justin J. Pearson, the two expelled members, have a history of community activism. They are outspoken and extremely popular in their districts, one of which is Nashville where the school shooting that killed six people brought out hundreds of people, including many schoolchildren, in an ultimately futile attempt to get the legislature to do something about gun violence.

The white House establishment seemed to think it needed to teach these upstarts a lesson, so it accused the Democrats of “disorderly and disruptive conduct.” Ignoring precedent and its own procedures, the House leader proceeded to call for a vote.

As Justin Jones said, “We called for you all to ban assault weapons, and you respond with an assault on democracy.”

Any sensible, moderate Republican in the Tennessee House who was truly offended by the protest could have called for censure or a reprimand as alternative to the extraordinary step of expulsion. But these men wanted a political lynching.

The times are different now, however: The Republicans have made heroes of Jones, Pearson, and Gloria Johnson; and they will reap what they sow when Jones and Pearson return to the House, reappointed by local councils and eventually reelected by their constituents.

Once again, though we hardly need reminding, the Tennessee House leaders have shown us why racial injustice and gun violence must remain central political issues in American politics.

Oh, deep in my heart, I do believe,
We shall overcome someday.

Mel Gurtov, syndicated by PeaceVoice, is Professor Emeritus of Political Science at Portland State University and blogs at In the Human Interest.

Mel Gurtov

Mel Gurtov

Mel Gurtov, syndicated by PeaceVoice, is Professor Emeritus of Political Science at Portland State University and blogs at In the Human Interest.

Top News

1 Charlottesville teen charged with sexual assaults at UVA sorority house
2 Charlottesville woman, mother of two, arrested on child porn, child sex charges
3 PVCC announces scholarship for student who died by gun violence in Charlottesville
4 Virginia big man transfer Kadin Shedrick appears to be headed to, gasp, Duke
5 Virginia needs to cancel its football season opener in openly racist Tennessee

Latest News

harry sedwick
Local

Charlottesville teen charged with sexual assaults at UVA sorority house

Chris Graham
bigfoot graphic
Culture

Want to see Bigfoot? If you are in Virginia, you better hit the road

Crystal Graham

If you think Bigfoot, or a Sasquatch, is on the loose in the United States, you are not alone. There have been a number of reported Bigfoot encounters in most states.

military
Virginia

While serving the country, military members had cars towed, illegally auctioned

Crystal Graham

Servicemembers, including a member of the Navy SEAL team, returned from deployment to find their cars had been towed and auctioned off, without the necessary court order required by law.

spring flowers with frost
Local

Don’t let warmer weather fool you; chance of frost extends through April 24

Crystal Graham
norfolk
Virginia

Norfolk looks to nearby Hampton to find next Chief of Police

Crystal Graham
rite aid scottsville grand opening
Virginia

Scottsville Rite Aid opening marks third small-format store in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Sarah Bierle
Culture

Historian to lead walking discussion tour on Battle of New Market

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy