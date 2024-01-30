Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Report: Unemployment rates by state continued to fluctuate as 2024 began
Economy, US & World

Report: Unemployment rates by state continued to fluctuate as 2024 began

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
job interview
(© photobyphotoboy – stock.adobe.com)

The United States gained 216,000 jobs in December 2023, so WalletHub updated rankings in its report on unemployment by state.

In Changes in Unemployment Rate by State, the personal finance website compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on six key metrics that compare unemployment rate statistics from the latest month for which data is available (December 2023) to key dates in 2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019.

Maryland saw the best change in unemployment, followed by North Dakota, Vermont, South Dakota and Nebraska.

The worst changes in unemployment by state were in New Jersey, California, D.C., Illinois and Kentucky.

Virginia ranks No. 16 in the nation.

WalletHub Analyst Cassandra Happe said that the Federal Reserve Board predicts the unemployment rate will increase to 4.1 percent by the end of 2024.

“Along with that, many companies are planning for hiring freezes and layoffs in the coming year due to the rise in payroll costs and tightening job market. Despite these predictions, our latest economic index survey shows that consumer confidence in employment stability has increased by 7.1 percent compared to last year. This contrast puts consumers in a difficult situation as they look ahead to the coming year. While the increase in consumer confidence is a positive sign for the economy, overly optimistic expectations could leave Americans feeling disheartened if the Fed’s predictions turn out to be true in 2024.”

The emerging technology of artificial intelligence (AI) is impacting unemployment in good and bad ways.

“On one hand, AI is creating new jobs in fields such as data analysis, machine learning and programming. On the other hand, AI is also causing job displacement as many tasks that were once performed by humans are now being automated. Certain jobs in fields like journalism, higher education, graphic and software design are already at risk of AI replacement and could lead to higher unemployment sooner rather than later,” Happe said.

She added that the biggest increase in unemployment from the previous month was in Massachusetts where the number of unemployed jumped by 11.7 percent from November to December 2023, an increase of 2.4 percent.

“Massachusetts’s overall unemployment rate is 3.2 percent, compared to the average of 3.7 percent.”

The biggest decrease in unemployment from November 2023 was in Minnesota with a 5 percent decrease.

“Minnesota’s overall unemployment rate is 2.9 percent, compared to the average of 3.7 percent.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia detention center investigated for inmate contraband, preferential treatment
2 Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office IDs suspect in check fraud, mail theft
3 Cline, Good, Youngkin, Trump don’t actually want to solve their fake ‘border crisis’
4 Notebook: Tony Bennett on win at Louisville, lineup adjustments, Saturdays on the road
5 New rule by Biden administration takes effect March 11, challenges worker definition in U.S.

Latest News

AED CPR first aid
Arts & Culture, Health, Local

Roanoke: City enhances public safety with five more Automated External Defibrillators at parks

Rebecca Barnabi
police emergency fire accident
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia State Police: One dead in single-vehicle crash in Campbell County

Chris Graham

Virginia State Police are investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 3:09 a.m. Saturday on Campbell Highway in Campbell County. According to VSP, a 2016 Ford F250 was travelling southbound on Campbell Highway approaching the intersection with Village Highway when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, struck a mailbox, a...

police crime tape at crime scene
Cops & Courts, Local

Charlottesville Police investigating Monday shooting that sent man to hospital

Chris Graham

An Albemarle County man is in the University of Virginia Medical Center with life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting Monday night in the area of Bainbridge Street and Carlton Avenue in Charlottesville.

virginia augusta county staunton waynesboro
Opinion

Tracy Pyles: Augusta County leaders need to shut up and take their medicine

Contributors
climate change
Climate, Politics, Health, US & World

The legacy of Donald McEachin: Legislation would protect low-income, Black communities

Rebecca Barnabi
Community, Local

Valentine’s Day sponsorship gifts allow ‘adoption’ of ambassador animals for holiday

Rebecca Barnabi
Taylor Swift in concert in New York
Football, Politics, Sports

Newsmax host: Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce relationship is a Joe Biden psy-op

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status