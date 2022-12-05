Ravens John Harbaugh: QB Lamar Jackson is week-to-week, along with LB Patrick Queen 

Baltimore Ravens coach coach John Harbaugh said Sunday’s injury to quarterback Lamar Jackson is a week-to-week situation.

“Lamar had an MRI today, and it’s basically a week-to-week injury,” said Harbaugh. Concerning Jackson’s availability for Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh, Harbaugh said, “we will just have to wait and see.”

Harbaugh did say that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will get most of the reps with the first team in practice this week. Huntley, replacing Jackson in the second quarter, had solid, if not spectacular stats in Sunday’s 10-9 win over Denver, and engineered a game-winning drive in the closing seconds.

Harbaugh did announce the team had added Brett Hundley to the roster as an additional quarterback.

Words of caution: last season, after Jackson sustained an injury in Game 12, he was listed as week-to-week as well. Jackson went on to miss the final four games of the season. Tyler Huntley was behind center for the remainder of the year as the Ravens closed 1-3 and missed the 2021 playoffs.

“He’s probably less likely for this week, but it’s not impossible,” Harbaugh said. “After that, he’ll become more and more likely to play,” added Harbaugh, hedging, you have to guess, to force the Steelers into preparing for either Huntley or Jackson.

Linebacker Patrick Queen joined the walking wounded for the Ravens in Sunday’s game as well, leaving with a thigh injury. Harbaugh described the injury as a thigh bruise.

Harbaugh said Monday Queen is week-to-week as well.

Queen has had a solid season in Baltimore, recording 63 tackles, four sacks and an interception.