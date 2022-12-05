Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news ravens john harbaugh qb lamar jackson week to week along is lb patrick queen
Sports

Ravens John Harbaugh: QB Lamar Jackson is week-to-week, along with LB Patrick Queen 

Chris Graham
Published:
lamar jackson
(© LifetimeStock – Steve Jacobson)

Baltimore Ravens coach coach John Harbaugh said Sunday’s injury to quarterback Lamar Jackson is a week-to-week situation.

“Lamar had an MRI today, and it’s basically a week-to-week injury,” said Harbaugh. Concerning Jackson’s availability for Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh, Harbaugh said, “we will just have to wait and see.”

Harbaugh did say that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will get most of the reps with the first team in practice this week. Huntley, replacing Jackson in the second quarter, had solid, if not spectacular stats in Sunday’s 10-9 win over Denver, and engineered a game-winning drive in the closing seconds.

Harbaugh did announce the team had added Brett Hundley to the roster as an additional quarterback.

Words of caution: last season, after Jackson sustained an injury in Game 12, he was listed as week-to-week as well. Jackson went on to miss the final four games of the season. Tyler Huntley was behind center for the remainder of the year as the Ravens closed 1-3 and missed the 2021 playoffs.

“He’s probably less likely for this week, but it’s not impossible,” Harbaugh said. “After that, he’ll become more and more likely to play,” added Harbaugh, hedging, you have to guess, to force the Steelers into preparing for either Huntley or Jackson.

Linebacker Patrick Queen joined the walking wounded for the Ravens in Sunday’s game as well, leaving with a thigh injury. Harbaugh described the injury as a thigh bruise.

Harbaugh said Monday Queen is week-to-week as well.

Queen has had a solid season in Baltimore, recording 63 tackles, four sacks and an interception.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but my maranthoning days are over. I'm also a progressive who voted for Biden, but we need another Democrat in 2024. (Sorry, Joe, and thanks.) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

young black man depression mental health
,

Black and male: Why Chris Jones may not have sought help for mental-health condition
Crystal Graham
DMV

Feds extend REAL ID compliance deadline to 2025: How you can take care of it sooner
Chris Graham

The Department of Homeland Security has extended the deadline for people to get their REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or ID card back to 2025.

Chesapeake Bay conservation effort draws millions in grant funding
Rebecca Barnabi

The Chesapeake Bay watershed in Virginia will be supported by more than $13 million in grant awards for restoration and conservation.

charlottesville

Virginia commission makes policy recommendations for combatting antisemitism
Chris Graham
ben cline

Question for Ben Cline: Does Trump trashing the Constitution get you to denounce him?
Contributors
college students of color

Mary Baldwin program designed to help close wealth gaps among young people of color
Chris Graham
fire

Augusta County: Verona Volunteer Fire Company sets fire parade, social on Dec. 17
Chris Graham