Public Citizen brings attention to ‘poison pill’ amendments in congressional bills

We use the term “poison pill” to refer to amendments to legislation intended by the person introducing it to turn supporters of the bigger piece of legislation against it.

It’s an art mastered by congressional Republicans, who according to the watchdog group, Public Citizen, have introduced 113 poison pill amendments to legislation just in the past week.

“The sheer volume of dangerous riders being included in these draft bills is an overreach and an emergency,” said Lisa Gilbert, executive vice president of Public Citizen and co-chair of the Clean Budget Coalition. “We cannot allow policy that harms regular people, threatens our rights, hurts the environment, and does any number of other terrible things to ride-along with the appropriations package. We must put out this five-alarm fire by rejecting the inclusion of poison pills.”

Poison pills found in the past week: