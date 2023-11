The 2023 NASCAR season has come and gone. Just seems like yesterday that we were talking about the February race in LA as the drivers were getting themselves ready for Daytona.

Rod Mullins, our NASCAR reporter, joins us for our 2023 season in review podcast.

Who was the biggest surprise? The biggest disappointment?

The names Kyle Busch, Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin fit in here somewhere.

What can we look forward to in 2024?

This and more in our season in review.