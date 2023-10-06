Paycheck to paycheck: Legislation protects federal contract workers if government shuts down

Before a Continuing Resolution by Congress averted a federal government shutdown on October 1, legislation was introduced to secure back pay for federal contract workers.

The Continuing Resolution gives Congress 45 days to approve a federal funding bill, but if a government shutdown is inevitable, the legislation would ensure federal contract services workers are compensated when the government reopens.

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia introduced the legislation with colleagues last Friday to protect contract employees who serve in modestly paid jobs like custodians and cafeteria workers and have no assurances during a shutdown of receiving back pay. Sens. Tina Smith of Minnesota, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Ben Cardin of Maryland and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland co-sponsored.

“It’s a shame that a few members in the House of Representatives are refusing to do their jobs, and it’s disgraceful that this stands to impact the many federal contractors that keep our government facilities running,” Warner said. “Without the guarantee of a paycheck, the thousands of dedicated federal contractors who show up every day may be forced to pick between keeping a roof over their heads or putting food on the table. I am glad to introduce this legislation to ensure that when Congress struggles to act, our federal workers contractors do not suffer long-term consequences.”

The Fair Pay for Federal Contractors Act seeks to ensure federal contract workers, including low-wage food service, janitorial and security service workers, are fairly compensated for the wages and benefits lost due to a lapse in appropriations. Specifically, the legislation would:

Provide contract workers, including low-wage service workers, with back pay and restored paid leave benefits, if used, after a government shutdown;

Cover costs associated with back pay for workers in an amount equal to their weekly compensation up to $1,442, which is 250% of the federal poverty level for a family of four; and

Require the Office of Federal Procurement Policy submit a report on federal contractors accessing back pay.

“Our federal contractors make critical contributions to the federal government’s delivery of services that Virginians, Americans across the country, and our national security depend on,” Kaine said. “In 2019, I was glad to successfully negotiate the passage of legislation to secure back pay for federal workers during shutdowns.”

According to IAM International President Robert Martinez Jr., the lawmakers’ leadership “shines a beacon of hope for tens of thousands of IAM federal contract members, and countless more federal contract workers across the country, who tirelessly serve our nation alongside federal employees. This vital legislation, ensuring back pay compensation after government shutdowns, acknowledges the profound impact these men and women make to allow our nation to function. Beyond mere statistics, this legislation safeguards the livelihoods of hardworking families, preventing the painful ripple effects of missed payments and financial hardships. Let’s all stand united in support of our federal contract workers and their families.”

Mary Kay Henry, who is SEIU International President, said a government shutdown hurts every family regardless of race, occupation or where they live in the United States.

“However, it is beyond time for every member of Congress to acknowledge how devastating a government shutdown is for the hundreds of thousands of men and women who work hard to keep our government operating in both good and bad times as federally contracted workers. Security officers, janitors and other workers employed by federal contractors contribute so much to our country by administering vital programs, taking care of our nation’s parks, and keeping our office buildings safe. Yet, they risk permanently losing the income they need to pay rent, buy groceries or keep the lights on. That’s why passing the Fair Pay for Federal Contractors Act of 2023 is so critical when our nation is on the verge of a government shutdown. Providing federally contracted workers with back pay would help ensure they have an opportunity for true recovery.”

Contracted janitors and security officers have never been able to count on back pay in the event of a government shutdown, Manny Pastreich, President of 32BJ Service Employees International Union (SEIU), said.

“They live paycheck to paycheck and cannot afford to pay the price of a government shutdown that they did nothing to cause. Denying them pay during a shutdown would be catastrophic, even life-threatening for the sole providers who struggle to feed and pay rent for parents, children and dependents, especially those relying on them to pay for treating debilitating medical conditions. Congress must practice basic governance by passing Representative Pressley’s legislation to ensure leaders meet their moral and financial obligation to these hard-working men and women. Before reckless Republicans drive our nation off a cliff to realize their fever dreams, we must not let one more day go by without righting this wrong. Most Americans could not survive without income — why are contracted workers expected to?” Pastreich said.