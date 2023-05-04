Norfolk Tides win second straight over Durham Bulls with 9-1 triumph on Wednesday

The Norfolk Tides (21-7) defeated the Durham Bulls (16-12), 9-1, on Wednesday night at Harbor Park.

Colton Cowser, who went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, an RBI and a walk, extended his on-base streak to 23 games. In that span, Cowser, the #3 prospect in the Baltimore Orioles farm system, is hitting .369 (31-for-84) with 29 runs, six doubles, a triple, five home runs, 21 RBI, 21 walks, a hit-by-pitch and is slashing .505/.643/1.148.

With 11 punchouts tonight, Drew Rom, Baltimore’s #19 minor-league prospect, set a new career-high in strikeouts.. His previous career-best was nine, a feat he has accomplished five times throughout his career, with the most recent occurrence happening last season on Aug. 21 at Harbor Park, when he tossed 4.2 innings of one-run ball against Durham.

Daz Cameron hit his fifth homer of the season, a 107.3-mph blast that traveled 431 feet, the third longest home run hit by a Tides player this season.