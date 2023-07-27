Norfolk Tides fall short to rain, Nashville Sounds, 5-3, on Wednesday in Music City

The Norfolk Tides (60-36) fell to the Nashville Sounds (53-43), 5-3, in a weather-shortened game on Wednesday night at Harbor Park.

It was a pitching duel to begin play tonight as Garrett Stallings toed the rubber for the Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and went on to toss three-no-hit innings to open the game.

Keston Hiura broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fourth with a solo home run the opposite way to give the Sounds a 1-0 lead.

Not long after, the Tides evened the score after César Prieto tripled off the wall in right field, putting him in scoring position for Daz Cameron who doubled down the third base line to bring in the equalizing run in the fourth.

After a leadoff double in the top of the fifth, Nashville, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, tacked on three runs beginning with a Noah Campbell RBI single. Consecutive singles off the bats of Luis Urias and Josh VanMeter brought in the other of the three runs in the frame and the Sounds led the Tides by a 4-1 score by the end of the inning.

A solo home run from Urias extended the Nashville lead to four in the seventh as he depositing a ball into the left field seats on a 1-2 pitch.

The Tides started to claw their way back in the home half of the seventh when Connor Norby tripled home a run. Heston Kjerstad followed him up with an opposite field single that brought in the third run of the game for the Tides.

While the Tides were rallying, the skies opened up and the tarp came over the field. As the rain continued to come down, the game was called early, resulting in a 5-3 Norfolk loss.

The Tides are back in action tomorrow afternoon against Nashville with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. The Tides have not announced a starter for tomorrow while Nashville will send LHP Robert Gasser (5-1, 4.18) to the hill.

