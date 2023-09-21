Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Monongahela National Forest to host annual Cranberry Shindig on Sunday
Culture

Monongahela National Forest to host annual Cranberry Shindig on Sunday

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Monongahela National Forest (© zac – stock.adobe.com)

The annual Cranberry Shindig returns to the Monongahela National Forest in Richwood, W.Va., on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is held at the Cranberry Mountain Nature Center and includes mountain music, square dancing, artisans and fall color.

All skill levels are invited to participate in the Cranberry Mountain old-time square dancing starting at 1:30 p.m. Long-time caller and dancer Lou Maiuri will provide instruction. Music will be provided by Juanita Fireball and the Continental Drifters.

Demonstrations include blacksmithing, pottery, spinning wheel demonstrations, traditional dancing, wood turning, apple cider press and more.

Artisans will display and sell their wares, and food will be available for purchase.

This year’s Shindig also features music by the Bing Brothers and Jake Krack.

The Nature Center features exhibits and a sales area stocked with field guides, outdoor gear, books and souvenirs.

Other places to visit

  • Cranberry Glades is especially beautiful during the fall when cotton grass is blooming, and plants and trees are displaying their fall colors.
  • View three cascading waterfalls from the boardwalk at the Falls of Hills Creek.
  • Take a scenic fall drive on the Highland Scenic Highway. Complement your Highland Scenic Highway drive with an audio tour.

More information

The Cranberry Mountain Nature Center is located 16 miles west of Marlinton and 23 miles east of Richwood at the intersection of Rt. 39/55 and Rt. 150 (Highland Scenic Highway).

For more information on the Shindig, call the Cranberry Mountain Nature Center at (304) 653-4826.

For more information about Monongahela National Forest, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/mnf

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Harrisonburg: Controversial KKK flyers distributed over weekend throughout city
2 Albemarle County: Residential fire on Browns Gap Turnpike displaces family of three
3 New to Virginia, Augusta County military vet’s service dog shot and killed by neighbor
4 Brennan Armstrong returns to Scott Stadium: ‘Hopefully they’re not too hard on me’
5 Kurt Benkert questions ‘tough state’ of UVA Football program: Guess who responded?

Latest News

hurricane warning sign
Virginia

Drenching downpours, high wind possible along Virginia, North Carolina coasts starting Friday

Crystal Graham
Economy, U.S. & World

UAW strike leads to layoffs of more than 2K GM and Stellantis auto workers

Rebecca Barnabi

Amid a strike of United Auto Workers, General Motors and Stellantis announced more than 2,000 employees received layoff notices.

malik washington malachi fields
Sports

Inside the Numbers: UVA duo of Fields, Washington, leading ACC in catches

Chris Graham

The two top receivers in the ACC through three weeks are Virginia’s duo of Malachi Fields and Malik Washington.

homeless street tent
Local, Police, Politics

Charlottesville lifts closing time in Market Street Park to ease tension between police, homeless individuals

Crystal Graham
TMDL Action Plan Harrisonburg
Environment, Local

Harrisonburg, Waynesboro accepting public comment on Chesapeake Bay action plans

Crystal Graham
Alix E Harrow
Culture

Bestselling author Alix E. Harrow to read from new novel in Charlottesville

Crystal Graham
JMU aerial
Local, Schools

Two projects at James Madison University honored with prestigious technology awards

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy