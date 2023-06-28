Countries
newsmailbag we need to fight for supreme court reform
Op/Eds, Politics

Mailbag: We need to fight for Supreme Court reform

Published date:
supreme court
(© SeanPavonePhoto – stock.adobe.com)

Americans are losing faith in our Supreme Court, and it’s easy to see why.

In the year since the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, abortion has been effectively banned (with extremely limited exceptions) in fourteen states. Nearly 1 in 3 Americans have lost access to abortion care.

On top of that, the ethical crises keep piling up. We’ve seen Republican mega donors footing the bill for Clarence Thomas’s vacations, mortgage payments, and family tuition; Samuel Alito taking dinners with conservative anti-abortion activists, accepting a lavish vacation from someone with business before the Court, and allegedly leaking reproductive health decisions; and Neil Gorsuch selling property to an executive that has business before the Court just days after his lifetime appointment was finalized.

We can’t let this continue. Congress has a duty to act as a check on the Supreme Court and restore faith in our judicial system. I’m urging our legislators to stand up as a governmental body and rein in this illegitimate Court.

Letter from Lilli Ross/Charlottesville

