Mailbag: Readers weigh in on indictment of former president Donald Trump

No one is above the law – including Donald Trump

It’s official: Donald Trump has been indicted on federal charges, including violating the Espionage Act, criminal conspiracy, and obstruction of justice.

Trump publicly and repeatedly confirmed that he took classified documents. He hid them in his private residence, and then he tried to prevent law enforcement from obtaining what he stole. According to the indictment, these documents contained highly classified information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of the U.S. and foreign countries, U.S. nuclear secrets, potential military vulnerabilities, and response plans for a possible foreign attack against the U.S.

These crimes are too serious to be ignored. And that’s exactly why a grand jury of everyday Americans decided that Trump should be indicted.

No one is above the law. Being rich, being famous, or being a former president should not shield a person from facing consequences for criminal actions. That includes Donald Trump. Our representatives must let the legal process proceed as Trump is held accountable —just like anyone else would be.

No one should get away with committing crimes against our country—not even Donald Trump.

Kathy Stark, Charlottesville

Trump committed serious crimes – we must act accordingly

Trump has officially been indicted on 37 federal felony counts. For some, this will come as no surprise, and for others this will come as a shock. Regardless of where you fall on the political spectrum, it’s crucial that our elected officials be held to the same standards as any other American.

The charges against Trump are serious—obstruction of justice, criminal conspiracy, violating the Espionage Act. He is accused of knowingly taking hundreds of documents from agencies like the CIA and the Pentagon. Some of the documents he took contained delicate national security intelligence, including nuclear secrets and potential military vulnerabilities to the United States and our allies. When others have committed crimes of this nature, they were prosecuted, and Trump should not be an exception.

Fame, riches, and title do not make someone above the law. The rule of law is a basic principle that everyone must be held to equally—including Donald Trump. A grand jury of everyday Americans reviewed mountains of evidence, including testimony from dozens of witnesses, and determined there was enough evidence Trump had committed a crime to charge him. 37 times to be exact.

These are crimes against our country. To preserve the rule of law and our democracy, we must let the legal process proceed, without interruption or interference.

Lilli Ross, Charlottesville