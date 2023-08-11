Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Letter: Our freedom to vote is at stake
Op/Eds, Politics

Letter: Our freedom to vote is at stake

Letters
Published date:
donald trump
(© LifetimeStock – Shutterstock)

A group of everyday Americans, fulfilling their civic duty by serving on a grand jury, reviewed mountains of evidence and determined there was enough proof of wrongdoing to bring four criminal charges against Donald Trump, including conspiracy to defraud our country and impede on our right to vote.

There can be no more serious crime than a conspiracy to overturn the foundation of our democracy itself. It’s shameful how many MAGA Republicans are now rushing to defend Trump instead of standing up for our democracy and our freedom to vote. Many of them are trying to rewrite history, so it’s important to understand what Trump is accused of and why it matters.

According to the indictment, Trump deliberately lied about voter fraud and pressured local officials to illegally overturn election results and manufacture fake slates of electors. When Vice President Mike Pence refused to toss out the legitimate results and count fake electoral votes, Trump incited an attack on our Capitol in a last ditch attempt to stop the certification of the election and cling to power.

These are serious charges. Our elected leaders of all parties must allow the trial to unfold without political interference and let a jury of everyday Americans do their job. No one is above the law, and Trump should be treated like everyone else and held accountable for his crimes against our country.

Letter from Josephine Randolph-Jackson/Charlottesville

Letters

Letters

Top News

1 Seaton, Augusta County BOS raise the stakes in battle for government transparency
2 Poll: Virginians see inflation, rising cost of living as most important issue facing the state
3 Virginia has some winnable games on its 2023 schedule: Can the ‘Hoos get to five wins?
4 The latest on the ACC: ‘Significant roadblocks’ to Stanford, Cal, no movement on SMU
5 On the field, go O’s: Off the field, the sooner we can be rid of the Angeloses, the better

Latest News

corn field in Virginia
Politics, U.S.

‘Food is an essential element’: Legislation would give agriculture a voice at federal level

Rebecca Barnabi
seat belt
Local, Op/Eds

Buckle up: Not just a catchy slogan in Virginia, but the law of the roads

Rebecca Barnabi

I remember growing up in the 1980s and riding in the bed of my dad’s pickup truck or jumping up into the cab and going with him somewhere.

FOIA
Local, Politics

Augusta County invokes seven-day extension to respond to FOIA request on Seaton tapes

Chris Graham

Augusta County’s FOIA office has responded to our requests under the Freedom of Information Act for access to copies of the recordings of closed sessions of the Board of Supervisors – by invoking its right to an extension for giving a final answer.

prison jail
Police, Virginia

Federal inmate to serve additional time for producing obscene images of children

Crystal Graham
liberty
Sports

Liberty set to face Furman in first round at 2023 Myrtle Beach Invitational

Chris Graham
dante harris uva
Sports

Virginia point guard Dante Harris is itching to get back on the floor after redshirt year

Scott Ratcliffe
elon musk mark zuckerberg
Op/Eds

Elon Musk has a boo-boo, so now, of course, he can’t fight Mark Zuckerberg

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy