Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Letter: Donald Trump is not above the law
Op/Eds, Politics

Letter: Donald Trump is not above the law

Letters
Published date:
(© Evan El-Amin – shutterstock.com)

The evidence contained in the most recent indictments against Donald Trump should disturb every American. Trump threatened the very bedrock of American democracy.

Knowing he lost the 2020 presidential election, Trump cooked up numerous illegal schemes to stay in power. He deliberately spread disinformation about the 2020 election, then used those lies to pressure state officials in Georgia and other swing states to overturn the will of voters, including by asking the Georgia secretary of state to “find 11,780 votes.” He and his cronies leaned on everyone they could to carry out their plans, including former Vice President Pence, who refused.

When they couldn’t steal the presidency through phony paperwork or throwing out votes, they rioted on our nation’s Capitol in an attempt to stop the election from being certified.

These crimes are too serious to be ignored. That’s why two separate grand juries of everyday Americans, one in Washington D.C. and one in Georgia, have now issued two separate indictments of Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn the will of voters. These are the most serious indictments thus far because they deal with a conspiracy to overturn the foundation of our democracy: the vote of the American people.

We the American people choose our leaders, not the other way around. When we go to cast our ballots, we should be confident that our vote will be counted, no matter our political party. We shouldn’t have to worry about power-hungry officials throwing out votes that they don’t like to try and keep control.

Trump must be held accountable for his crimes, just like anyone else would be, and our elected officials must allow a trial to proceed without political interference.

Letter from Robert Rogers/Charlottesville

Letters

Letters

Top News

1 AFP is taking Augusta County to court to get access to March 20 closed session recording
2 UVA Basketball Recruiting Update: The latest on Kneuppel, Hodge, Cofie, Punch
3 Report: Washington Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg set to announce retirement
4 WWE star Bray Wyatt dies of heart attack at 36; had battled COVID earlier this year
5 Charlottesville-based Virginia Diodes to invest $2.5 million to expand capacity

Latest News

japan
Environment, Op/Eds, Politics

The Fukushima tragedy resurfaces

Mel Gurtov
earth
Environment, Op/Eds

Legal challenge brewing regarding Biden administration decision to stop the Pebble Mine in Bristol Bay

EarthTalk

Bristol Bay is a relatively small but nevertheless important body of water in Southwestern Alaska.

aew all in card
Sports

AEW ‘All In’ Predictions: How the biggest show in wrestling history will play out

Chris Graham

AEW is a few hours from jerking the curtain to the biggest live crowd – uncoerced live crowd (ahem, “Collision in Korea”) – in pro wrestling history.

ben cline
Environment, Politics, U.S.

Ben Cline, your congressman, thinks they’re ‘coming for your ceiling fans’: Analysis

Chris Graham
young black man depression mental health
Op/Eds

Taking life for granted

Robert C. Koehler
earth
Environment, Op/Eds

Could the supposedly imminent collapse of the Gulf Stream cause another ice age?

EarthTalk
road construction
Local

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 1

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy