Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newslegislation introduced to fix flaw in u s tax code when irs is backlogged
U.S./World

Legislation introduced to fix flaw in U.S. tax code when IRS is backlogged

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
irs taxes
(© Michael Flippo – stock.adobe.com)

Interest accumulates on Americans’ tax refunds if the IRS is delayed by more than 45 days in providing the refund.

Interest exceeding $10 requires a taxpayer receive a separate 1099-INT form and have to pay taxes on the interest in the next filing season.

This creates a financial and administrative burden on taxpayers whose refunds are delayed through no fault of their own.

Last week, U.S. Reps. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia and Young Kim of California introduced legislation to fix the flaw in the U.S. tax code.

The Cutting Paperwork for Taxpayers Act would remove the requirement and designate the interest that accumulates on a late tax refund as non-taxable income. Millions of individual filers and small businesses will be spared the cost and hassle of reporting interest as additional income.

“I’ve heard directly from Virginia taxpayers who are required to pay extra in taxes due to a delayed refund — and, unfortunately, millions of Americans will likely face this situation this year. Backlogs and delays at the IRS shouldn’t force taxpaying Americans to fill out unnecessary paperwork, nor should they force these taxpayers to pay more to the IRS,” Spanberger said. “Our bipartisan bill would remove a hurdle for taxpayers that’s especially painful when interest rates are high. Today, I’m proud to partner with Congresswoman Kim on rectifying this issue, and I look forward to making this change for Virginians who face this undue burden. We can make it right.”

Kim said that filing taxes is already confusing enough for Americans. They shouldn’t have to fill out more paperwork because of IRS backlogs.

“The Cutting Paperwork for Taxpayers Act will make life easier for taxpayers and close this loophole punishing taxpayers for IRS delays. I am proud to join Rep. Spanberger to introduce this bipartisan bill, and I will keep fighting for commonsense policies that allow families and individuals to keep more of their hard-earned money in their pockets,” Kim said.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Waynesboro leaders never sanctioned Jim Wood: They, instead, went all in on his hate
2 Youngkin wraps week of photo-ops in Asia with visit to War Memorial of Korea
3 Heavy rains bring flooding to large swath of Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley
4 UVA hoops fans could learn from Giannis Antetokounmpo on the concept of failure
5 Three ODU players taken in 2023 NFL Draft: UVA, VT, Liberty get one each

Latest News

Richmond National Group
Virginia

Richmond National Group expanding at Henrico County HQ, doubling workforce

Chris Graham
interstate 95
Virginia

Woman killed after exiting vehicle on Interstate 95, struck by passing car

Chris Graham

A Frederick, Md., woman was struck and killed after walking into the center travel lane of Interstate 95 at the 116 mile marker in Spotsylvania County on Sunday.

vdot logo
U.S./World

VDOT requests public input on U.S. 50 corridor in Frederick County and Winchester

Rebecca Barnabi

Public comment is requested by the Virginia Department of Transportation about issues on the U.S. 50 corridor (Northwestern Turnpike/Amherst Street).

farmville escaped inmates
Virginia

Two inmates on the run after escape from regional jail near Farmville

Crystal Graham
uva football
Sports

Virginia lands Clemson transfer Malcolm Greene, addressing key need at cornerback

Chris Graham
nascar
Sports

Podcast: Martin Truex Jr wins on Monday at the Monster Mile in Dover

Rod Mullins
small pieces book
Culture

Early release event on May 18 for ‘Small Pieces’ collaborative book by Marcom, Karimi

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy