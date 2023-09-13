Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Leasing company misled consumers across U.S., must pay $35M in settlement
Economy, U.S.

Leasing company misled consumers across U.S., must pay $35M in settlement

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

A multistate investigation into a leasing company’s advertising and leasing to consumers through retailers in the United States has resulted in a $35 million settlement.

Tempoe LLC was found to have misled consumers in 41 states and Washington, D.C. to believe they were signing up for an installment plan or credit sale. Consumers were actually entering a lease agreement. The lack of required disclosures and the lease agreements’ complicated structure created confusion and encouraged consumers to pay two to three times more than the purchase price of the product or service.

“It’s unacceptable that this company misled consumers and trapped them into lease agreements by making them believe they were signing up for an installment plan or credit sale,” Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said. “Consumers expect and deserve transparency from companies when making important financial decisions. Holding bad actors like Tempoe accountable sends a message that taking advantage of Virginians will not be tolerated.”

The settlement includes permanently banning Tempoe from engaging in future consumer leasing activities. All existing leases are canceled, and consumers may retain the leased merchandise in their possession without any further financial obligation. Tempoe will not provide negative information regarding lessees to any consumer reporting agency.

Approximately $33 million of “in-kind” financial relief will be provided to consumers nationwide. Consumers with existing leases do not need to take any action as Tempoe has automatically canceled their account(s).

Tempoe must also pay $2 million: $1 million to the states and jurisdictions participating in this settlement and $1 million to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which has agreed to a parallel settlement resolving the same alleged misconduct.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Charlottesville, Albemarle County residents encouraged to conserve water as drought continues
2 Powerball jackpot picks up steam for second time this summer, up to $550M
3 Virginia inmate still on the run one month after escape from Richmond area hospital
4 UVA AD Carla Williams solidifies position politically with VAF, Wally Walker hires
5 Elliott tries to downplay UVA QB controversy: ‘They make each other better’

Latest News

harrisonburg rockingham county va
Economy, Local

Harrisonburg looks to improve connection between Northeast Neighborhood, Downtown

Crystal Graham
virginia map
Economy, Virginia

U.S. subsidiary of German-based abrasives company to move production back to Virginia Beach

Rebecca Barnabi

Hermes Abrasives USA, the U.S. subsidiary of German-based Hermes Abrasives, will invest $5.6 million to expand in Virginia Beach.

airplane
Economy, Virginia

Virginia awarded more than $17M in federal funding for airport improvements

Rebecca Barnabi

Virginia has been awarded $17,259,239 in federal funding to improve airport infrastructure through the USDOT's FAA.

Local, Schools

FMS carries on military tradition of Blessing of the Colors in Friday’s annual ceremony

Rebecca Barnabi
usa basketball
Sports

Team USA drops the ball: How America embarrassed itself at the FIBA World Cup

Carson Fife
brennan armstrong
Sports

Brennan Armstrong struggling big-time in first two weeks at QB with NC State

Chris Graham
millers head fire snp hot spots firefighter
Police, Virginia

Update: Millers Head fire at Shenandoah National Park is now 60 percent contained

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy