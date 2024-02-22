JMU president takes on nationwide leadership role for student voter registration

James Madison University is joining other colleges and universities in an effort to have their full student body registered to vote in the 2024 presidential election.

JMU President Jonathan R. Alger will serve on the President’s Council for the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge in 2024. Alger joins 13 college and university presidents charged with supporting senior leaders in higher education to foster nonpartisan democratic engagement on their campuses.

The council will lead more than 625 college and university presidents, provosts and chancellors who have committed to participation in the 2024 elections.

“This recognition underscores JMU’s commitment to fostering civic engagement and empowering students to be active participants in our democracy,” said Alger. “The ALL IN challenge aligns with our belief in the importance of civic education and the role that higher education institutions play in preparing the next generation of informed and engaged citizens. We look forward to collaborating with other institutions and advancing initiatives that promote civic learning, dialogue and action on our campus and beyond.”

An estimated 8 million young people will have their first opportunity to vote in 2024.

“We want to make sure every college student can cast their ballot,” said Jennifer Domagal-Goldman, executive director of the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. “Higher education leaders have a critical role to play in creating a culture of nonpartisan civic engagement and voter participation on their campuses.”

Leaders pledge to: