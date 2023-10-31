Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home House, Senate Democrats press Garland, DOJ to investigate Youngkin-led voter purge
Politics, Virginia

House, Senate Democrats press Garland, DOJ to investigate Youngkin-led voter purge

Chris Graham
Published date:
virginia map
(© josephsjacobs – stock.adobe.com)

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and the six House Democrats representing Virginia in Congress are asking the Department of Justice, for a second time, to investigate the Youngkin administration’s removal of Virginia voters from the voter rolls.

The first time the group asked for a DOJ investigation, back on Oct. 6, it was on the basis of a media report that had 270 voters illegally removed from the voter rolls. We learned last week that the Youngkin folks are now conceding that 3,400 people had been stripped of their right to vote.

“We reiterate our request that DOJ take immediate action to investigate how these removals happened and what is being done to ensure that those whose names were illegally removed from the voting rolls are informed in a timely and effective manner so that they are able to cast a vote in the November 7, 2023, Virginia election,” the lawmakers wrote in the Oct. 30 letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

All of the voters who had been removed had been previously convicted of felonies, had their voting rights restored and then went on to violate the terms of their probation.

The state’s computer software had counted the probation violations as new felonies that disqualified them from voting.

The 3,400 – and counting? – who were improperly removed from the voter rolls appear to have been swept up in a December purge of more than 10,000 Virginia voters by the Department of Elections, which VPM News reported had targeted voters who’d had their rights restored but gone on to be convicted of a new felony.

The lawmakers, in their letter to Garland, noted concern that the information about the illegal voter purge “comes less than two weeks before Election Day and more than a month after the start of early voting.”

“The Department has indicated those affected voters’ records have been sent – and updated – to the local registrars who have then notified these voters via mail; however, it is not clear that these voters will receive the information they are reinstated in a timely manner. Further, the Department noted that 100 of the voters who were wrongly removed have yet to be reinstated and may not be notified of their reinstatement with sufficient time to cast a ballot in next month’s election,” the lawmakers wrote.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

In Depth

1 Augusta County Republican mailer left out BOS member Scott Seaton: What gives?
2 Mike Johnson says son treated differently ‘because of the color of his skin’: Far right cries foul
3 Wayne Theatre to build music and technical resource center; requests $5M grant from state
4 Guy who defended Waynesboro vice mayor with double-bird jailed on assault conviction
5 Waynesboro: WARM permit will allow for additional mother, children in supportive housing

Latest News

offshore wind
Climate, Virginia

Virginia offshore wind project to power 900,000 homes, support thousands of jobs

Crystal Graham
waynesboro symphony orchestra
Arts, Culture, Community, Local, News

Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra presents ‘An Evening of Specters, Spirits and Spies’

Crystal Graham

The Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra announces “Symphonic Masquerade - An Evening of Specters, Spirits and Spies” on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

christopher rowe headshot
Arts, Culture, Community, Local

New Dominion Bookshop to present an evening with Christopher Rowe

Crystal Graham

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with author Christopher Rowe on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Court Square Theater Judy Chops
Arts, Culture, Community, Local

Upbeat Downtown Series to highlight The Judy Chops, Curtis Eller on Saturday

Crystal Graham
halloween
Arts, Culture, Community, Virginia

Food safety expert: How long is your kids’ Halloween candy safe to eat?

Crystal Graham
offshore wind
Climate, Op/Eds, Politics, U.S. & World

Roddy Scheer: Has the Biden administration had success pushing wind power development?

Roddy Scheer
yawn tired car man business
U.S. & World, Weather

Clocks ‘fall back’ Sunday; daylight saving time may lead to increased driver fatigue

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy