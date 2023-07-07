‘Hoos in the Summer League: UVA alums playing for NBA jobs in Vegas

The NBA’s Summer League gets underway on Friday in Las Vegas, and for University of Virginia basketball fans, there will be a few familiar names looking to make a splash over the next couple of weeks.

Four former Cavaliers will be competing in the Summer League — recent graduates Kihei Clark and Armaan Franklin, as well as two other members of the 2019 National Championship team, Braxton Key and Jay Huff.

Each team will play four games between today and next Friday, with the Summer League playoffs running from Saturday, July 15 through Monday, July 17. Games will be held at both the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion throughout the event.

Here’s a closer look at the former Wahoos, along with when and where you can catch their Summer League contests:

Kihei Clark, Utah Jazz

Clark, who finished his Virginia career as the school’s all-time leader in games played (161), games started (141), wins (122) and assists (718), signed a Summer League deal with Utah in June after not being selected in the NBA Draft.

The 5-foot-9 point guard, originally from Woodland Hills, Calif., started all 68 games he played in over the past two seasons for Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers, averaging 10.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and a steal in his fifth year at the college level.

Although he’s obviously a bit undersized compared to your traditional NBA floor general, Clark has always played with a chip on his shoulder and has been able to go head-to-head with some of the most talented guards in the country over the past five years. He has no fear whatsoever when it comes to driving into the lane and battling amongst the trees, and his on-ball defense is on another level.

The question is whether the Jazz — or perhaps another NBA franchise — is willing to roll the dice and add Clark to their lineup, regardless of his size. Tyrone “Muggsy” Bogues (5-3), Spud Webb (5-6) and Isaiah Thomas (5-9) are a few examples of diminutive players who have enjoyed success in the NBA — those three combined to play 33 seasons in the Association.

Clark was with the Jazz this past week, as they hosted a few Summer League games of their own in Utah, but he didn’t see any action off the bench. UVA fans are hoping to see him get his opportunity in Vegas.

Jazz Summer League Schedule

Saturday vs. Clippers, 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

Monday, July 10 vs. Timberwolves, 10 p.m. (ESPNU)

Wednesday, July 12 vs. Nuggets, 9:30 p.m. (NBATV)

Friday, July 14 vs. Suns, 11 p.m. (ESPN2)

Armaan Franklin, Denver Nuggets

Franklin, who played his first two collegiate seasons at Indiana before transferring to UVA prior to the 2021-22 season, saw his shooting numbers and overall play improve from his junior to senior year.

The Indianapolis native worked out with another former Hoo, Justin Anderson, in the offseason last year, and his overall game improved as a result. In his senior season, Franklin saw his field-goal percentage jump from 39 percent to 42 percent, his 3-point percentage went from 30 percent to 37 percent, and he upped his rebound average from 2.8 to 4.1.

Franklin averaged a career-best 12.4 points per game last season (up from 11.1 as a junior), and he will now get his shot to join Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the defending World Champion Nuggets, as all of his hard work has paid off and he will be realizing a life-long dream.

Nuggets Summer League Schedule

Friday vs. Bucks, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

Sunday vs. Hawks, 9:30 p.m. (NBATV)

Wednesday, July 12 vs. Jazz, 9:30 p.m. (NBATV)

Friday, July 14 vs. Heat, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

Braxton Key, Dallas Mavericks

Key, who was an integral member of the Cavaliers’ championship squad in 2019 as a do-a-little-of-everything, Swiss Army knife-type of contributor, has bounced around to a few different NBA franchises before going overseas during this past season.

The former Alabama standout forward made his NBA debut with Philadelphia in the ‘21-22 season, playing in two games with the 76ers before being picked up by the Pistons. Key logged nine games with Detroit that season, and three more last season, and then decided to join Vaqueros de Bayamón, a pro team in Puerto Rico, to finish out the campaign.

Key, who has also spent time with the Motor City Cruise and the Delaware Blue Coats in the G League, will now get another chance to stick with an NBA franchise, and he’s excited for the opportunity.

One area Key has improved in since turning pro is his long-range shooting, as he sank 40.2 percent of his 3-point shots (3.2 attempts per game) last season as a member of the Blue Coats.

Mavericks Summer League Schedule

Saturday vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Monday, July 10 vs. 76ers, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

Wednesday, July 12 vs. Warriors, 5:30 p.m. (NBATV)

Friday, July 14 vs. Pacers, 6:30 p.m. (NBATV)

Jay Huff, Houston Rockets

Huff, a fan favorite at John Paul Jones Arena and around Grounds during his time in Charlottesville, spent his first three professional seasons with the Lakers’ organization. He spent the majority of his time with South Bay of the G League, but did suit up for four games with Los Angeles before getting traded to the Washington Wizards in the middle of last season.

The Durham, N.C., native, who ranks second in UVA history with a career field-goal percentage of 58.5 and second to the one-and-only Ralph Sampson with 166 career blocks, recently joined the Rockets after playing in seven games with Washington last season. He averaged 7.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.6 blocks with the Wizards.

The Rockets will have a significantly different look this season, and the thought is that if Huff impresses enough during Summer League play, he could have a legitimate chance of making the Houston roster in the fall.

Rockets Summer League Schedule