Harmful Republican-led environmental legislation passes U.S. House, removes DOE authority

Unlocking Our Domestic LNG Potential Act, or H.R. 7176, passed on a vote of 224 to 200 yesterday in the U.S. House.

The legislation would harm the environment and raise energy prices for hardworking American families, according to Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan of Virginia who voted against the bill.

The Republican-led legislation removes the Department of Energy’s (DOE) authority to determine whether liquified natural gas (LNG) exports are in the public interest before approving export applications to non-free trade agreement countries.

“The Biden-Harris Administration and congressional Democrats have taken historic actions to reduce our carbon footprint, lower our reliance on fossil fuels, and accelerate our transition to a clean energy future. Extreme House Republicans seek to undo those efforts and roll back our progress,” McClellan said. “I voted against this legislation because it is nothing more than another desperate attempt by MAGA Republicans to undermine the Administration’s recent actions to put people over polluters.”

Multiple analyses find that increased LNG exports lead to higher energy costs in the United States. A surge in U.S. exports in 2021-2022 caused Americans to pay more than $100 billion more for energy costs during a 16-month period. Current trends suggest an increase in exports will cost domestic consumers an extra $14.3 billion annually by 2050. European allies have affirmed that their present LNG needs are already being met at current import levels and construction of new LNG infrastructure would not be aligned with international climate commitments.

In January 2024, the Biden-Harris Administration temporarily paused pending LNG export approvals until the DOE can update its underlying analyses for authorizations.