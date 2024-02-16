Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Harmful Republican-led environmental legislation passes U.S. House, removes DOE authority
Environment, Politics, US & World

Harmful Republican-led environmental legislation passes U.S. House, removes DOE authority

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
climate change pollution
(© Ana Gram – stock.adobe.com)

Unlocking Our Domestic LNG Potential Act, or H.R. 7176, passed on a vote of 224 to 200 yesterday in the U.S. House.

The legislation would harm the environment and raise energy prices for hardworking American families, according to Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan of Virginia who voted against the bill.

The Republican-led legislation removes the Department of Energy’s (DOE) authority to determine whether liquified natural gas (LNG) exports are in the public interest before approving export applications to non-free trade agreement countries.

“The Biden-Harris Administration and congressional Democrats have taken historic actions to reduce our carbon footprint, lower our reliance on fossil fuels, and accelerate our transition to a clean energy future. Extreme House Republicans seek to undo those efforts and roll back our progress,” McClellan said. “I voted against this legislation because it is nothing more than another desperate attempt by MAGA Republicans to undermine the Administration’s recent actions to put people over polluters.”

Multiple analyses find that increased LNG exports lead to higher energy costs in the United States. A surge in U.S. exports in 2021-2022 caused Americans to pay more than $100 billion more for energy costs during a 16-month period. Current trends suggest an increase in exports will cost domestic consumers an extra $14.3 billion annually by 2050. European allies have affirmed that their present LNG needs are already being met at current import levels and construction of new LNG infrastructure would not be aligned with international climate commitments.

In January 2024, the Biden-Harris Administration temporarily paused pending LNG export approvals until the DOE can update its underlying analyses for authorizations.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Augusta County 6 blocks move to kill costly appeal of ruling on illegal closed meeting
2 Advocates disappointed in ‘light’ sentences in recent animal cruelty cases
3 Justice served in Virginia? Puppy starves to death; felony plea deal only 30 days in jail
4 Brace yourself, Virginia: Snow on the way Friday; second storm possible next week
5 Tony Bennett, in Pitt postgame presser slip, suggests his team might have ‘quit’

Latest News

teen girl with face in hands
Health, US & World

Youth suicide: Funding would prepare healthcare professionals for bigger role in prevention

Crystal Graham
court law
Local, Politics

Attorney requests court order to force Augusta County to turn over closed meeting recording

Chris Graham

An attorney representing Breaking Through Media is asking an Augusta County judge to compel the county to immediately turn over the recording of 2023 closed meeting of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors.

homeless services center harrisonburg downtown
Economy, Local

Harrisonburg: Open Doors nonprofit to serve as operator of Homeless Services Center

Crystal Graham

The local nonprofit Open Doors will serve as the operator of Harrisonburg’s Homeless Services Center when it opens later this year.

United States Postal Service
Police, Virginia

Richmond man pleads guilty to bank fraud scheme stemming from mail theft

Crystal Graham
dog holding water or food bowl
Local, Police

‘All they have to do is ask’: Abundant resources available to help pet owners in need

Crystal Graham
tony bennett
Basketball, Sports

Mailbag: Why doesn’t Tony Bennett call more momentum-stopping timeouts?

Chris Graham
Environment, Local

Restoration effort expands natural area preserves with more than 35 acres in Augusta County

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status