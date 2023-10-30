Countries
Hamlin out, Blaney, Byron in as NASCAR finalizes its Championship 4

Chris Graham
Ryan Blaney
Ryan Blaney. Photo: NASCAR Images

Ryan Blaney won his way into the NASCAR Championship 4 on Sunday in Martinsville, and William Byron rode his six wins from earlier in the 2023 season in through the backdoor.

Blaney, Byron, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell will duel it out on Sunday in Phoenix for the 2023 Cup Series championship.

Chesterfield County native Denny Hamlin, undone by his early exit last week, finished third on Sunday in Martinsville, and was left on the outside looking in.

Rod Mullins breaks down the weekend in Martinsville, and gives us his favorite this coming Sunday in the Valley of the Sun.

