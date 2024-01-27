Greg Thrasher: Suppression of speech in America

Presently in America speech is under assault because of our government and both our private and public sectors support for Israel and its inhumane war against innocent human beings in Gaza.

Curated major media platforms in our public domain are currently engaging in both disproportionate reporting and punditry that overwhelming pro Israel and its apologists and supporters.

There is little coverage on the horrific ordeal and trauma that is impacting Palestinians in Gaza. Politics of war reporting includes extensive propaganda and disinformation in the current war in Gaza both Israel and United States are winning daily in our major media outlets.

Of course, the horrific acts of violence and inhumanity conducted by Hamas against Israeli citizens/civilians must be condemned by any and all who value the sanctity of human life unfortunately for far too many people the pursuit of vengeance is championed instead.

Apparently per the media narratives and lobbyists for Israel it is wrong to seek peace and the end of violence in Gaza, rather than take that perspective the themes of our media platforms in America is a myopic one that only gives credibility to the narratives of Israel and our government’s support of Israel.

When one dares to seek peace and the end of violent in Gaza and pursues a narrative and course of action that is not reflective of our politicians and lobbyists banter that person immediately becomes a target for cancellation and viscous attacks on their character.

Activists as well as students on our college campus across America who object and protest against the inhumane military actions in Gaza are targeted and threaten with disciplinary actions even presidents of private universities in America are being forced to curtail Academic while also being subjected to a Congressional Inquisition. The specter of Academic Freedoms at their respective universities and colleges are under attack as well.

America can never allow a foreign nation and its interests interfere with our sovereignty and democracy. The government of Israel is not a part of America.

Our government nor our military which supports Israel in its inhuman war in Gaza is not immune from public criticism, scrutiny and protests. Our media platforms are not publicists for Israel.

Read more from Greg Thrasher at his Plane Ideas blog.