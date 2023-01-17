Menu
news george mason drops a 10 mlk day matinee to george washington 78 75
Sports

George Mason drops A-10 MLK Day matinee to George Washington, 78-75

Chris Graham
Published:

George MasonGeorge Mason got within two late with a 12-3 run, but couldn’t score on its final possession, sealing the deal in a 78-75 loss to George Washington on Monday.

It was the first home loss this season for Mason (11-8, 3-3 A-10).

George Washington (9-8, 3-3 A-10) shot 54.8 percent in the second half and turned a five-point halftime lead (30-25) into an advantage as large as 11 (74-63) with 4:32 left.

Mason got back in it with a 12-3 run to move within two (77-75) with 1:11 to go, but the Patriots could not get a bucket on their final possession, and GW hung on for the win.

“This is a disappointing loss,” Mason coach Kim English said. “We have a ton of respect for GW’s team. It was a game we did not want it to be. They’re the best offense in the A-10. If you try to outscore them, they can beat anybody. We didn’t get our process done.”

Ronald Polite III led George Mason with 19 points (6-of-11 FG), seven rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes.

Josh Oduro – who was named the Atlantic 10 Player of the Week earlier in the day – tallied 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

