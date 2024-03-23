Fredericksburg: U.S. House approves Spanberger legislation to fund emergency services renovations

The U.S. House of Representatives today voted to pass U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s legislation that would provide $637,195 for renovations at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) located at Fredericksburg Police Headquarters.

The funding would also provide security enhancements and upgraded equipment to prevent the disruption of government operations at the EOC.

Spanberger secured the investment as part of a House-passed fiscal year 2024 appropriations package, and would allow the city of Fredericksburg to upgrade security at the EOC and the E-911 Emergency Communications Center. The funding would allow for the installation of new monitors and computer workstations to improve decision making and access to records, files and electronic communications.

The funding would allow the city to install new consoles for dispatchers to manage an increased number of calls and maintain lines with first responders during emergency situations.

“Investments that can help keep Virginians safe are smart investments in our communities,” Spanberger said. “Through conversations with officials in Fredericksburg, the impact these federal dollars would make in the community became clear. The professionals and dispatchers who work each day to respond to emergencies and stand ready to assist their neighbors deserve the resources necessary to do their jobs. I’ve been proud to work directly with local administrators and leaders to secure this federal investment to improve Fredericksburg’s ability to respond in emergency situations, support the area’s first responders, and get help to Virginians who need it — without disruption.”

Spanberger worked directly with Fredericksburg to make sure the project was included in federal funding legislation. The FY 2024 appropriations package now goes to the U.S. Senate for further consideration. Earlier this month, Spanberger secured and President Biden signed into law more than $12.2 million for 14 community-focused projects for infrastructure, transportation, public safety, and accessibility needs in Virginia’s Seventh District.

For FY 2024, the U.S. House of Representatives allowed for specific Community Project Funding requests as it did in FY2023. Spanberger worked directly with community leaders in localities across Virginia’s Seventh District to gather community-focused requests for her submissions.

The Community Project Funding process was created to ensure that members of Congress may submit direct applications for federal funding to support locally planned projects as part of the yearly appropriations process.

Eligibility requires that projects are sponsored by local or state government entities or non-profit organizations and must otherwise meet the qualifications to apply for federal grant funding. The purpose of Community Project Funding is to ensure direct, local engagement as part of the federal appropriations process. In line with the goal, funding applications needed to demonstrate significant local support for the projects.