Fishersville robotic surgery specialist welcomes new patients, including veterans and LGBTQ+
Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
health care
(© ipopba – stock.adobe.com)

Blue Ridge Urological of Fishersville welcomes Dr. Theo Cisu, a general urologist with a specialty in minimally-invasive robotic surgery.

Cisu is accepting new patients, including military veterans and LGBTQ+ individuals. Cisu is dedicated to creating an inclusive environment where patients of all backgrounds feel welcome.

His medical interests are with robotic surgery, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), kidney stones and genitourinary malignancies of the kidneys, bladder, prostate and testicles.

His robotic surgery is in da Vinci robotic surgery, a robotic surgical system that uses a minimally invasive surgical approach for prostate and kidney operations. Cisu is also experienced in minimally-invasive procedures of the prostate including TURP, UroLift, Rezum and is receiving specialized training to offer the HoLEP procedure.

“I am thrilled to embark on this new journey with Blue Ridge Urological,” Cisu said. “My passion for patient care and dedication to advancing urological treatments have brought me to this amazing team. Together with my colleagues, I look forward to providing compassionate, comprehensive and cutting-edge urological care to our patients and making a positive impact on their lives.”

Published in multiple peer-reviewed journals, Cisu has presented a multitude of abstracts at regional, national and international meetings on urology topics. He is an active member of the American Urological Association, the Mid-Atlantic Section of the AUA, the Endourological Society, the Society of Urologic Robotic Surgeons and the Virginia Urological Society.

Cisu, born in Romania and raised in Canada, graduated with high honors from UVA where he completed triple majors in astronomy, mathematics and biology. He pursued a graduate research fellowship at Harvard Medical School, then received his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Vermont College of Medicine, where he was inducted into the Gold Humanism Honor Society.

Cisu returned to Virginia to complete a high-volume surgical residency in urology at VCU Medical Center and the Central Virginia VA Medical Center in Richmond, where he was a chief resident during his final year. He received the award for the Highest In-Service Score for performing more than 2,000 surgeries during his clinical training, including hundreds of operations on the da Vinci robot.

Cisu enjoys traveling internationally, spending time outdoors, listening to live music and cooking. He and his wife, Rachel, live in Charlottesville with their two daughters.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

